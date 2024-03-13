S’porean man found dead in Penang ravine days after being reported missing

Body of missing 29-year-old Singaporean man found in Penang

A Singaporean man was found dead in a ravine in Penang, Malaysia yesterday (12 March) after being reported missing on 9 March.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), 29-year-old Chew Wei Fung was heading home after a wake when he was involved in a road accident.

His car plunged 50m into a ravine along Jalan Paya Terubong.

Last seen driving home late on 8 March

Citing a friend of Mr Chew, Berita Harian (BH) reported that the victim was last seen on his way back to his home in Relau just before midnight last Friday (8 March).

He was chatting with his friends through a WeChat account before he suddenly became silent.

The next day (9 March), Mr Chew was reported missing after he became uncontactable.

Malaysian authorities called to the scene after body was found

After Mr Chew’s disappearance, a few workers who were conducting maintenance works area spotted his car in the forest. They immediately alerted the authorities, stated The Straits Times (ST).

Penang’s Fire and Rescue Department assistant fire superintendent Muzzamer Mohd Salleh confirmed that his team received an emergency call a few days after Mr Chew was reported missing.

The police department and firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after the call.

“It is believed that the victim was involved in an accident before the vehicle plunged into the ravine,” Channel NewsAsia (CNA) quoted Mr Muzzamer as saying.

Since the authorities found Mr Chew’s body outside the vehicle, they suspected that he was either thrown out or had exited the vehicle himself.

Rescuers also found injuries all over his body.

Mr Chew’s body will undergo an autopsy at Penang General Hospital today (13 March) to determine his cause of death.

