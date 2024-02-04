28-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Pek Kio Flat After Foul Smell Detected

Man Found Dead In Pek Kio Flat Believed To Have Lived With Father

A 28-year-old man was reportedly found dead in his flat located in Pek Kio estate.

The body was uncovered after a foul smell was detected.

Though residents believed that he had lived with his father, the older man had not been seen in months.

Man found dead in Pek Kio on 3 Feb afternoon

The discovery was made on Saturday (3 Feb) afternoon at about 5pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The deceased lived in a unit at Block 47 Owen Road.

When reporters arrived at the scene that night, they found that the police had cordoned off the area outside the flat.

A rotting smell could be detected even from the corridor 50m away.

A Shin Min reader had alleged that the police were called due to the foul smell.

Police spent 5 hours collecting evidence

The police were observed to be collecting evidence from the unit over five hours.

One of the items that were put in plastic bags by the officers was a red pan.

They also took photos of what appeared to be bits of plastic.

Eventually, the deceased’s body was taken away, wrapped completely in several layers of bags.

Deceased lived in block for 2 years

According to an 80-year-old female resident who has lived in the block for 15 years, the young man was tall and big-built.

But due to language incompatibility, they seldom communicated.

The deceased had resided there for about two years and was believed to have lived with his father.

Father and son had been seen together in the corridor, and the neighbour would chat with the older man as he could speak Malay.

However, she has not seen the father for about eight months.

He did reveal, though, that his son’s mother lived in Choa Chu Kang.

Thus, he was believed to have moved in with his mother, the neighbour added.

Police rule out homicide in case of dead man in Pek Kio

In response to inquiries, the police told Shin Min that they had received a report of an unnatural death.

A 28-year-old was found collapsed in his flat and pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police have ruled out homicide.

Further investigations are ongoing into the case.

Also read: 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Potong Pasir Flat After Neighbours Detect Foul Smell

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.