58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Potong Pasir Flat After Neighbours Detect Foul Smell

Woman Found Dead In Potong Pasir Flat Had Lived Alone

A 58-year-old woman was reportedly found dead in her Potong Pasir flat.

Neighbours had detected a foul smell coming from her unit, and called the police.

She had lived alone, according to residents.

Woman found dead in Potong Pasir on 26 Jan night

The tragic discovery was made on Friday (26 Jan) night at about 10pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The deceased lived in a second-floor unit in Block 118 Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

When reporters arrived at the scene that night, they found that the police had cordoned off the corridor outside the flat in order to collect evidence.

There was a putrid smell in the air.

Deceased had lived alone

A resident on the same floor named only as Ms Cao (transliterated from Mandarin) said the deceased was a Chinese woman who lived alone.

Though she was friendly and would say hello and stop to chat, no friends or relatives were seen visiting her, added the 41-year-old hawker stall assistant.

The neighbour expressed surprise at her sudden death as she seemed healthy.

Bad smell detected 2 days ago

Another neighbour, named only as 60-year-old Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), said he’d detected a bad smell about two days ago.

However, it was initially thought to be from rotting food, said the man, who lives on the fourth floor.

He lamented that it was sad for old people to pass away with any relatives, such that nobody even know that one is dead.

The police were called by a neighbour who smelt the foul odour, Shin Min understands.

Deceased Potong Pasir woman was 58 years old

In response to queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they’d received a report of an unnatural death at the location.

A 58-year-old woman was found to have collapsed at home, the police added.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is still under investigation, but foul play has been ruled out after preliminary investigations.

