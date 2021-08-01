Man Offers Drinks From Window To Workers On Gondola On 31 Jul

While many of us get to spend our days working from the comforts of our homes, many migrant workers have to spend long hours in the hot sun toiling at work.

On Saturday (31 Jul), a man shared a TikTok video of him offering drinks to some workers who were painting the HDB building, bringing smiles to their faces.

Many netizens praised and thanked him for showing his appreciation for the workers.

Man passes drinks to workers on gondola through window

Seeing 2 workers on a gondola outside his window, hard at work painting the HDB building, a man decided to give them some drinks.

He whipped out 2 cans of lemongrass tea and opened his window.

The man then shouted “bro” to get the workers’ attention.

Looking up and seeing the man with drinks in his hands, the workers, surely grateful, moved the gondola up to his window.

The man then passed the drinks over to 1 of the workers before closing up his windows again.

In his caption, he asked that the workers stay safe.

Netizens praise man’s kindness

Seeing the video, many netizens praised the man for his act of kindness.

Others said that although the drinks aren’t worth a lot, the actions sure meant much more.

This netizen also joked that the workers are sure to acknowledge his gesture by painting his floor extra nice.

A simple gesture goes a long way

Kudos to the man for reaching out and thanking the workers for their hard work.

He has certainly shown us that kindness doesn’t require a huge gesture and sometimes a simple act goes a long way.

We’re sure the workers appreciated the refreshing drink on a hot day. So the next time you see workers hanging out outside your window, why not offer them a drink or snack as well?

Make sure to do so safely, of course.

