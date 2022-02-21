Kind Man Helps Guide Motorists At Busy Sengkang Road Junction After Accident

Motorists may have to go through congestion when road accidents occur as they carefully manoeuvre their way around the debris.

That’s exactly what happened to motorists in Sengkang when an accident damaged the traffic lights on 18 Feb.

Thankfully, a kind man took the initiative to help guide traffic, keeping the cars moving along the busy junction.

The incident was captured in a video that later went viral, with many netizens complimenting the man’s thoughtful actions.

Man helps guide motorists at Sengkang on 18 Feb

On Saturday (19 Feb), Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road page shared a video of the incident on Facebook.

The video was taken by a passenger on a bus on 18 Feb at around 7pm at the junction of Sengkang East Way and Sengkang East Road.

Prior to the video, an accident involving a taxi and car occurred, leaving the traffic lights damaged.

In the video, the kind Samaritan was wearing his helmet while helping to direct traffic.

He was seen walking towards the centre of the junction, looking back and forth before giving motorists from the right the go-ahead.

Motorists patiently wait as he signals for them to stop before giving cars from the opposite road the all-clear.

The bus passenger who shared the video gave kudos to the kind man who helped guide traffic.

Netizens praise man’s initiative

Many netizens who saw the video have since applauded his benevolent deed.

One netizen praised his efforts to control traffic before the traffic police could arrive at the scene.

Another commended the man for taking the initiative to help and reminded him to stay safe while doing so.

Others joked that his directing of traffic was so stellar he might be a traffic officer who was off duty on that day.

Jokes aside, netizens greatly appreciated his efforts in navigating motorists to safety in the wake of an accident at a busy junction.

Kudos to the man for his kind efforts

Not all heroes wear capes. Kudos to the rider for providing assistance and ensuring motorists’ safety before the traffic police arrived.

His thoughtful act has undoubtedly helped road users navigate a potentially dangerous traffic situation.

Hopefully, his actions will inspire more of us to take such initiatives if we meet with a road crisis in future.

