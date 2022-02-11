Driver Gets 4 Months’ Jail For Fatal Jurong Accident

Last year, a mother was knocked down by a lorry while on the way home to celebrate her son’s O-level results.

Sadly, she passed away from head injuries 3 days after the accident.

On Friday (11 Feb), a 70-year-old driver was sentenced to 4 months’ jail for driving without due care and causing her death.

Driver gets 4 months jail for driving without due care

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the driver, Gan Lian Min, 70, was sentenced to 4 months’ jail on Friday (11 Feb).

Additionally, he is barred from obtaining driving licenses for 8 years after his release.

Source

CCTV footage reportedly showed his lorry slowing down before turning and knocking down the victim. If Gan had stopped, he would apparently have noticed the lady and avoided the accident.

His lawyer, Mr Clarence Lun said he was remorseful and apologised to the family at the victim’s wake.

For driving without due care and causing death, Gan could’ve been fined up to $10,000, jailed for 3 years, or both.

Mother was going home to celebrate son’s O-level results

At 8.25pm on 12 Jan last year, 52-year-old Or Cheng Khim was on the way home after buying sushi to celebrate her son’s O-level results.

She was knocked down by a lorry and conveyed to Ng Teng Fong Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, she succumbed to head injuries 3 days later.

Source

The accident garnered nationwide attention, with many – including PM Lee – offering condolences to her family.

According to The New Paper, her family said that they forgave the driver as that was what Ms Or, described as “forgiving and helpful”, would have wanted.

They also agreed to donate her organs.

A tragic incident

This was an unfortunate tragedy that shook the nation last year.

MS News sends our condolences to the victim and her family, and hope that they will continue healing from this event.

We hope drivers would be especially while on the road and take the necessary precautions to prevent accidents like this from happening.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Singapore Uncesored.