Man in India arrested for impersonating SIA pilot, caught wearing fake ID badge & uniform

Police arrest man for posing as SIA pilot in India

A man has been arrested after impersonating a Singapore Airlines (SIA) pilot at the New Delhi International Airport last Thursday (25 April).

24-year-old Sangeet Singh was caught wearing an SIA pilot uniform with a fake ID card hanging from his neck.

Singh had also deceived his family into thinking he was a commercial pilot.

Man wears uniform & impersonates SIA pilot

According to NDTV India, Singh was walking through the international airport’s skywalk in a pilot’s uniform when he was spotted by the local Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

He was seen wearing an ID card around his neck, allegedly identifying him as an SIA employee.

After further inspection, the CISF discovered that Singh was adorning fake accessories, including the ID he fabricated using the online app Business Card Maker.

The Times of India also reported that he had purchased the fake SIA uniform from Pilot 18, an aviation accessories store in Delhi.

Singh was subsequently arrested.

Lied to family about credentials

India Today reported that Singh completed a one-year Aviation Hospitality course in Mumbai back in 2020.

Since then, he had been tricking his family and friends into thinking he was employed with SIA.

Many were relieved to hear of Singh’s arrest, including Singapore’s High Commissioner to India Simon Wong.

“So glad he got caught,” Mr Wong shared on X a day after Singh’s arrest.

According to The Straits Times (ST), SIA has stated it was aware of Singh’s impersonation as one of its pilots but is unable to comment due to ongoing investigations.

Singh has since been charged under the Indian Penal Code, and local police are looking into the incident.

