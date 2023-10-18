Little Girl Dresses Up In SIA Sarong Kebaya To Greet Actual Cabin Crew At Changi Airport

Little Girl Greets SIA Cabin Crew In Sarong Kebaya Uniform At Changi Airport

Given how vibrant a child’s imagination is, it is no wonder why they love playing dress up.

Through their costumes, children can imagine themselves in various careers, such as flight attendants.

One little girl recently melted hearts as she donned a mini Singapore Airlines (SIA) sarong kebaya uniform at Changi Airport.

Her outfit caught the eye of the actual cabin crew, who greeted her by waving to her and shaking her hand.

Mother of little girl jokingly asks her to join SIA cabin crew onboard

The wholesome encounter was documented by the little girl’s mother, who shared it to her TikTok account.

Titled ‘A day as a mini cabin crew’, the video showed the girl wearing a perfect, child-sized replica of the SIA sarong kebaya uniform as she went up to a group of flight attendants.

She lugged a small pink luggage behind her to complete her’ uniform’.

Soon, she met her ‘colleagues’ and began waving to them.

Her enthusiasm was reciprocated by the flight attendants, who waved back and looked delighted to meet a ‘mini-them’.

So well-received was her outfit that one of the flight attendants even jokingly asked her to follow them on board.

The little girl’s mother played along by encouraging her to “go work”.

Little girl gets to shake SIA captain’s hand

That would not be the last of the little girl’s meet-and-greets, and she soon encountered another batch of cabin crew.

This time, she even had the pleasure of running into a captain.

In an adorable gesture of recognition, he came over and shook her hand.

The moment left the girl with a big smile on her face.

With that, she waved goodbye to the cabin crew, perhaps left with a newfound admiration for what could one day be her career as well.

Viewers fall in love with little girl in SIA sarong kebaya uniform

Viewers were head over heels for the little girl in her SIA sarong kebaya.

One called her ‘so cuteeee’, garnering a thank you from the girl’s mother.

The viral video even caught the official Visit Singapore TikTok account’s attention, which also called the girl cute.

Another viewer wondered if the little girl would become an actual cabin crew in the future.

Meanwhile, someone asked where the girl’s mother bought her costume, to which she revealed it was an original SIA sarong kebaya for ‘junior cabin crew’.

It’s certainly not every day one gets to see a junior flight attendant around Changi Airport, and we’re glad this little girl got to live out her dreams for one day.

Perhaps one day, when she is all grown up, she can turn that dream into a reality.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.