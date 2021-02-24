Singapore Airlines Sarong Kebaya For Kids Lets Them Feel Like An Air Stewardess

Singapore Airlines’ air stewardesses are known for their poise, grace, and of course, fashion.

The sarong kebaya worn by SIA air stewardess has become a timeless icon.

Source

And now, you can dress your little one in it too. Singapore Airlines has released junior sarong kebayas for sale on their online store KrisShop.

Source

At the price of $75, your little girl will be able to look just like a mini air stewardess.

Specially tailored for children

The Singapore Airlines junior cabin crew sarong kebaya is made from the same lightweight batik fabric used on those for air stewardesses.

But this exclusive version of the blouse and matching skirt will be specially tailored to fit children.

Source

Decked in this immaculate outfit, any girl is sure to feel like the real Singapore girl.

Source

Sarong kebaya for kids retailing at $75

So, if your child or niece aspires to be one, you might have just found the perfect gift.

The junior sarong kebaya can be purchased on Singapore Airline’s online store KrisShop for $75.

It can also be redeemed using 9,735 miles.

Source

The outfit is available in a range of sizes from XS to XL.

And the skirt comes with an elastic waist band so it’s stretchy and comfortable for kids.

This also means that it’ll be able to fit your child for some time, even if they grow. A definite plus point.

Unfortunately, the junior sarong kebaya is currently sold out but do keep a lookout for when it is restocked.

Let your child’s air stewardess dreams take flight

Although our Singapore Airlines’ planes might be grounded right now, your child’s air stewardess dreams can still take flight.

And this sarong kebaya is sure to bring a smile to her face.

So if you wish to check out the junior sarong kebaya and dress your child in this signature look, you can check out the KrisShop website here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from KrisShop.