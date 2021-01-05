Government Will Consider Giving SIA Crew Vaccine Priority

With the recent news of a Singapore Airlines (SIA) air steward who tested positive 11 days after returning home, Singaporeans may be worried about similar cases surfacing in the future.

However, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said there will be no need for SIA air crew to undergo Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

That said, the government is exploring the possibility of giving them vaccination priority due to the nature of their work.

Singapore-based airline crew don’t need SHNs

In a written reply to Associate Professor Jamus Lim’s question about why SHNs don’t apply to Singapore-based airlines, Mr Ong said their air crew are subjected to strict Covid-19 preventive measures.

Examples include wearing face masks and shields while refraining from interacting with passengers on flights

While staying overseas, SIA flight crew take dedicated transport to hotels, wear location trackers and remain in their hotel rooms until their departure flight.

Enhanced safety measures for SIA crew

Mr Ong added that air crew of Singapore-based airlines who return from higher-risk countries and regions undergo a Covid-19 PCR swab test.

In light of recent cases involving SIA air crew, such measures have also been enhanced, with more frequent testing for crews that layover in higher risk countries.

On top of this, these air crew are required to self-isolate for a few days upon returning to Singapore.

In light of such measures, Mr Ong says there is no need for them to undergo SHN.

SIA crew may get vaccination priority

Mr Ong said the government is currently exploring the inclusion of air crew as a priority group for vaccinations.

He said this treatment can be compared to frontliners such as doctors and nurses, who do not serve SHNs after carrying out their duties.

Like cabin crew, they also take stringent preventive measures against Covid-19.

Foreign-based airlines who comply with the preventive measures will also not be subject to SHN, but those who are unable to do so will have to undergo SHN.

Enhanced safety for air crew

While Singaporeans may have been alarmed by the SIA air crew that tested positive for Covid-19, the crew also go through stringent measures.

We hope that they are enough to keep both SIA air crew and Singaporeans safe.

