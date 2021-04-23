Hospital Staff In Italy Skips Work For 15 Years But Still Receives Monthly Salary

In a meritocratic system, employees get paid based on contributions to their companies, and rightly so.

One man in Italy, however, seemed to have found the ‘cheat code’ to game this system.

Despite being absent from work for 15 years, the hospital employee allegedly still received his monthly salary that eventually amounted to S$859,689 (€538,000).

The man is currently under police investigation for fraud and absenteeism.

Man in Italy skips work but gets around $4.7k monthly

According to The Guardian, the 67-year-old continued to receive his monthly salary despite not stepping foot in his workplace – a hospital in Catanzaro, Italy – since 2005.

This amounted to a staggering S$859,689 (€538,000) over a 15-year period. A quick calculation revealed that he likely took home around S$4,776 (€2,989) per month.

The public officer reportedly threatened a director who wanted to file a disciplinary report against him for his absenteeism.

This happened 16 years ago and the director subsequently retired. Neither the director’s successor nor the HR department later checked on the man’s attendance record, allowing him to continue with the alleged truancy.

Fortunately, police investigation into his absenteeism finally put an end to his 15-year run.

As part of the inquiry, the cops gathered physical evidence such as attendance and salary records. They also obtained statements from the man’s colleagues.

The 67-year-old is currently under investigation for the following charges:

Abuse of office

Aggravated extortion

Forgery

Police are also investigating 6 managers at the hospital suspected of being involved with his absenteeism.

Shocking how man’s absenteeism went unnoticed for so long

It’s astonishing how an employee could have gotten away with being absent for such a long period of time, all while receiving his salary.

His prolonged absence from a vital role as a hospital staff is all the more shocking.

Hopefully, the authorities and employers will be more stringent with such cases moving forward, to prevent repeat incidents.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.