53-year-old man brings knife to hawker centre in Boon Lay, police arrest him

Man alarms people after knife drops on the floor at Boon Lay Place Food Village

A middle-aged man shocked diners and stallholders at a hawker centre in Boon Lay when he brought a knife to the place.

His alleged possession of the weapon was reportedly uncovered when it dropped on the floor.

He was eventually arrested by the police.

Incident took place on 24 Feb

The incident took place last Saturday (24 Feb) night at about 11.20pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The man had visited Boon Lay Place Food Village, which is a market and food centre in Block 221A Boon Lay Place.

CCTV footage obtained from a stall there by the paper showed that he was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Man drops knife at Boon Lay hawker centre

A stallholder who was interviewed said the man, named “Peter”, appeared at the hawker centre at about 11pm.

As he was walking around, he bumped into a seat and a knife that was tucked behind his back to drop on the floor.

Though he left the scene as if nothing had happened, the sight would’ve shocked people.

Another stallholder said he had behaved strangely while eating, and revealed that he’d considered suicide.

Police perform body search on man

The police were called, and they arrived while the man was seated at a table.

Footage showed at least four officers surrounding him and searching his person, before making him stand up.

They then led him to the wall and made him face it with his hands apart.

One officer put on gloves, ostensibly to conduct a more thorough inspection.

Police find knife & pipe on man at Boon Lay hawker centre

After a search, the police found a 10cm-long knife and a long metal pipe on the man.

A police officer was seen in CCTV footage taking a photo of the knife, with the pipe resting on two seats.

A TikTok video posted on Sunday (25 Feb) also showed the pipe on the seats. The man was seated with his hands behind his back, apparently handcuffed.

At least four other police officers were seen in the background with guns and bulletproof vests. They left after being given the thumbs-up by one of the other officers.

Man was a regular at hawker centre

A stallholder who declined to be named told Shin Min that the man was seen regularly at the hawker centre and well-known around the neighbourhood.

However, he was shunned by the community, with the stallholder shooing him away from outside their stall.

This was because he’s “weird”, the source said.

A female stallholder, who said she’s known the man for about 10 years, said he used to have a Vietnamese wife who left him.

Some say his estranged wife used to be a dishwasher at the hawker centre.

He also has a mother in her 70s who suffered from cancer, and they lived in a block opposite the hawker centre. People would inform his mother and elder sister if anything happened, the stallholder said.

While the man didn’t cause trouble last Friday night, people were uncertain why he’d brought a knife and pipe there.

Man arrested for weapons possession

In response to enquiries from Shin Min, the Singapore Police Force said they arrested a 53-year-old man that night.

He is suspected of carrying offensive weapons in a public place.

The case is under investigation, they added.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and @angannchye61 on TikTok.