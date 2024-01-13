Man Allegedly Holds Knife While Loitering In Sengkang Estate, Gets Arrested For Possessing Weapon

20-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Possessing Knife In Sengkang

Some residents in Sengkang were understandably concerned when they saw a young man loitering in the estate on Friday (12 Jan) while carrying a knife.

The police arrested a 20-year-old man later that day for possessing an offensive weapon.

Police officers donning protective gear were also seen stationed near a second-floor unit at one of the estate’s HDB blocks.

According to Shin Min Daily News, residents spotted a man wielding a knife at Block 278A Compassvale Bow on Friday (12 Jan) afternoon.

Some concerned residents then alerted the police to the situation.

Speaking to the Chinese newspaper, witnesses recalled seeing about six police vehicles at the scene.

Police officers were later seen congregating along the corridor near a second-floor unit at the block.

It’s unclear what the police officers were doing at the unit. However, some officers were later seen outside the unit with what was supposedly a bag of evidence.

Residents also recalled seeing police officers opening fire risers and meter rooms along the corridors.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at about 2.10pm on Friday (12 Jan).

A 20-year-old man was arrested for possessing an offensive weapon at a Sengkang HDB block.

Anyone found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon faces a jail term of up to three years and at least six strokes of the cane.

This isn’t the first time that such an incident occurred in Sengkang.

Last October, a 37-year-old man was arrested for wandering near a kindergarten while wielding a knife.

