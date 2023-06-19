Man Washes Leg In Basin At Tiong Bahru Hawker Centre, Called Out For Improper Hygiene

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Slammed For Washing Leg In Tiong Bahru Hawker Centre Basin

When out and about in public, we have to adhere to an appropriate standard of hygiene.

This is especially so in areas like hawker centres, where multiple people are sharing a singular space.

Recently, a woman took to social media to share two photos of a man washing his leg at a basin in Tiong Bahru Hawker Centre.

Netizens have since slammed him for his actions, calling them unhygienic.

Man washes leg at Tiong Bahru Hawker Centre basin

On Sunday (18 June), a woman posted the rather unpleasant sight to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

In the first image, a middle-aged man in a black shirt is in the process of lifting his leg while standing at the sink.

The second picture shows him placing his foot — with the slipper still on — securely inside the basin.

He also has his hand underneath the tap, presumably planning to turn it on and wash his foot.

The OP sounds significantly aghast in the caption of her post, pointing out that the sink is for washing one’s hands, not their feet or legs.

Netizens call man out for poor hygiene

Netizens were similarly repulsed and flocked to the comments section to slam the man for his poor hygiene.

Many described his behaviour as “disgusting” — appropriately so, considering he’d placed his foot with the slipper still on into the sink.

Yet others proclaimed that they would not be using the basin at public hawker centres again. Especially after witnessing such appalling behaviour.

This user also urged the man to use the toilet instead of washing his leg at a basin meant for everyone’s use.

Be considerate towards fellow citizens

Indeed, maintaining proper hygiene is the least we can do while sharing the same facilities with other diners.

After all, the pandemic has just come to an end, and we wouldn’t want to contribute to a further spread of diseases through unsanitary behaviour.

Hopefully, this will serve as a reminder for everyone to be considerate to one another and refrain from such behaviour in the future.

