Man Gets Lost While Cycling Alone At Upper Peirce Reservoir, Police Track Him Via Live Location

Man Seeks Help From Police After Getting Lost While Night Cycling

Night cycling is a common hobby among cycling enthusiasts who appreciate the peace of riding along empty pathways.

However, it can be frightening when one gets lost in an unfamiliar area in the wee hours of the night with no one to seek help from.

Henry, a cyclist in Singapore, found himself in this situation and resorted to calling the police for help.

He shared his experience getting lost while night cycling in Singapore in a five-part video series on TikTok.

Cyclist got lost while night cycling at Upper Peirce Reservoir

In the first video, presumably taken while waiting for the police, Henry described his surroundings as “super scary”.

He was somewhere along Upper Peirce Reservoir, likely in a remote area surrounded by vegetation.

In subsequent videos, Henry shared that it was his first time doing night cycling as he was still new to the sport. Nighttime was also safer for him as he was unfamiliar with cycling routes in Singapore.

According to Henry, he decided to take a path near Upper Thompson Road he had not explored before as it was a shorter route home.

Unfortunately, he entered the wrong path.

Feared he would encounter wild boars & monkeys

Henry told MS News that it was about 1.30am when he got lost.

Upon realising that he was cycling down the wrong path, he checked his map, which indicated that he was about 1.2km from the main road. Thus, he did a U-turn and started cycling back to find a way out.

However, Henry claimed he did not see any road upon reaching the 1.2km mark.

Stranded alone in an unfamiliar environment, he started to “freak out” and shiver, worried about coming face-to-face with wild boars and monkeys.

Police located him using live location, guided him out

In the second video of the series, Henry shared that he called the police for help in a moment of panic.

Responding to a comment, he explained that he had poor reception and could not use Google Maps to find his way out.

He also shared a screenshot showing how the police contacted him through WhatsApp.

Thankfully, the police came to his rescue within five to 10 minutes.

After checking on his condition, they guided him to the main road by driving behind him.

Henry told MS News that he would consider attempting night cycling again but would likely do it with some friends rather than alone.

A piece of advice he would give fellow beginner cyclists? Do proper research before proceeding with their route.

