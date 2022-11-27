New 6km Cycling Paths Open In CBD, Linking Clarke Quay, Bayfront & Tanjong Pagar

6km Of New Cycling Paths Launches In CBD On 27 Nov

Good news for all cyclists — the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has opened 6km of new cycling paths in the Central Business District (CBD) area.

These new paths will connect workplaces, MRT stations, and famous places such as Marina Barrage, Lau Pa Sat, and Market Street Hawker Centre.

With this expansion, Singapore’s cycling network in the area now spans 21km.

At the launch event in Tanjong Pagar, Transport Minister S Iswaran said the area has great potential to make walking and cycling the preferred mode of transport.

Launch of new CBD cycling paths on 27 Nov

On Sunday (27 Nov), LTA launched 6km of new cycling paths in the CBD area from Clarke Quay to Bayfront and Tanjong Pagar.

The authority shared that these new cycling paths link popular areas like Marina Barrage with MRT stations and workplaces.

Mr Iswaran said the paths connect MRT stations, including those on the new Thomson East-Coast Line, to places such as Tanjong Pagar Plaza, Lau Pa Sat, Market Street Hawker Centre, and Hong Lim Complex.

Along the roads near Telok Ayer MRT, Shenton Way MRT, and Cecil Street, cycling paths can be seen demarcated by a cyclist logo on the floor. The paths are also marked with solid or dashed red or yellow lines.

These new additions bring cycling paths and park connectors in the area to 21km, with more still to come.

Besides that, 120 new bicycle parking spaces have also been added, bringing the total parking spaces available around the area to 4,800, reported The Straits Times (ST).

LTA develops lockers and changing rooms in area

On Sunday (27 Nov), Mr Iswaran said the added paths are part of plans to expand Singapore’s cycling network across the island.

“Here in the Central Business District and heritage district, there is great potential to make walking and cycling the preferred way to get around”, he said.

While important, it is not just about improving infrastructure and connectivity. These paths are also about improving the urban landscape and enhancing identity.

Nonetheless, more support infrastructure is needed to encourage walking and cycling, said Mr Iswaran.

To facilitate this, LTA has also tapped into the Active Commute Grant (ACG) to provide more end-of-trip facilities for cyclists.

There have been 14 such developments in the area, including lockers, showers, and changing rooms.

ST reported that during the event, Mr Iswaran said the provision of such paths is part of Singapore’s strategy to encourage people to walk or cycle to commute.

This is a core strategy for making the transport sector greener and more sustainable, contributing to Singapore’s goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority.