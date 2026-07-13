67-year-old man in S’pore charged for misappropriating company funds from his employer over 2 years

Man in Singapore charged for siphoning company funds from his employer for over two years

A 67-year-old man was set to be charged in court on Monday (13 July) for allegedly misappropriating company funds over two years.

The offence was uncovered after company staff noticed discrepancies during a routine audit.

Misappropriated more than S$600,000 in cash entrusted to him

Investigations by officers from Bedok Police Division revealed that the man had misappropriated more than S$600,000 in cash entrusted to him through bank deposit bags as part of his employment.

The man submitted a report to the police on 10 Dec 2025, admitting that he had taken the money, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Offence carries jail term of up to 15 years

Authorities are now preparing charges under Section 408 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust by an employee.

If convicted, the offence carries an imprisonment term of up to 15 years and may include a fine.

The SPF emphasised that offenders engaging in fraudulent or dishonest conduct will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Also read: 60-year-old man in S’pore charged for lending S$57,000 in loans without licence



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Featured image adapted from MS News.