69-Year-Old Mr Ng Missing Since 10 Nov

When we don’t hear from a loved one in a while, it can be very concerning, especially when they are an elderly member of the family.

Unfortunately for his friends and family, a 69-year-old man, Mr Ng Nam Whatt, has been missing since 10 Nov. He was last seen in the Kembangan area.

The police are appealing for more information on the man to help locate him.

Missing man last seen along Jalan Daud at Kembangan on 10 Nov

On Friday (12 Nov), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release that 69-year-old Mr Ng Nam Whatt has been missing since 10 Nov.

This means the elderly man has been missing for 5 days now.

Mr Ng was last seen within the vicinity of 39 Jalan Daud at Kembangan.

Police appealing for information

The police are now appealing to the public for information on the 69-year-old’s whereabouts.

On Monday (15 Nov), Marine Parade MP Tan Chuan-Jin also took to Facebook to help in the search by sharing the police notice.

Those who have relevant information are requested to contact the police at 1800-225-0000.

Alternatively, information can also be submitted online here.

Rest assured, all information will be kept strictly confidential.

Hope Mr Ng will be reunited with family soon

Although Singapore is a relatively safe country, such disappearances can be very worrying, especially to their loved ones.

So if you’re in the area or see a man who matches the description, do contact the police.

Hopefully, with the public’s help, he will be found and reunited with his family and friends soon.

