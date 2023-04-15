20-Year-Old Man Goes Missing In Pulau Ubin, Search For Him Is Ongoing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Man Missing In Pulau Ubin Is SCDF NSF, Believed To Have Gone Swimming

Pulau Ubin is one of Singapore’s last truly rustic nature spots for people to go camping and swimming.

However, dangers may lurk on the island for visitors.

A 20-year-old Singaporean man has gone missing in Pulau Ubin, according to media reports.

A search for him is now ongoing.

Man missing on Pulau Ubin since 14 Apr

A resident of the island, Mr Wang Yuanqian (transliterated from Mandarin), told Lianhe Zaobao that a friend of the missing man sought assistance near the pier.

That was at about 7pm on Friday (14 Apr), and the person was searching for their missing friend, the 65-year-old said.

The man may have gone swimming in the lake of Kekek Quarry, Mr Wang heard from his friends and family members.

It’s believed that the man jumped over the fence surrounding the lake to gain access.

Man didn’t bring mobile phone

Compounding matters, the man didn’t bring his mobile phone with him, Mr Wang said.

It was also raining in the area from 5pm to 7pm on Friday.

The lake, which is about 40m deep, has pythons and crocodiles.

Kekek Quarry, in the northern part of Pulau Ubin, is about 40 minutes by bicycle from Ubin pier, or a 1.5 hours’ walk.

SCDF conducts search operation

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Zaobao that they received a call at 2.10am on Saturday (15 Apr) over the incident.

Water rescue assistance was requested at Kekek Quarry, but there was no sign of the missing man when they arrived.

The SCDF conducted a visual search from the shore, and Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) officers used a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to search underwater.

The search is still ongoing.

Missing man is an SCDF NSF

The missing man is a 20-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF), Zaobao reported.

He’s an SCDF firefighter stationed at Tampines Fire Station.

He was off-duty when he visited Pulau Ubin.

Body of 42-year-old man found in March

On 14 Mar, the body of a 42-year-old man was found off the waters of Pulau Ubin.

He had reportedly visited the island to fish but disappeared two days before his body was found.

When he disappeared, he left his belongings and clothes still hanging on the railing.

