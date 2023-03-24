Pulau Ubin Campers Allegedly See Ghostly Figures Around Campsite At Night, Warn About Paranormal Encounters

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pulau Ubin Campers Allegedly Experience Paranormal Encounter

While sleeping under the stars may sound like a romantic idea, it could come with some scary consequences.

That was the case for a group of friends who stayed the night at Pulau Ubin.

One of them recently recounted the stay in a TikTok clip and shared that nearly all of them saw ghostly figures near their camp site.

Saw ghostly figures around campsite

On Tuesday (21 Mar), a woman in Singapore recounted her spooky experience in Pulau Ubin on TikTok.

In the video, the woman shared that a while ago, she and a few friends were in Pulau Ubin for a camping trip.

Everything went as planned until nightfall came.

As the group had wanted to stargaze, they decided against bringing a tent.

However, as the rest were sleeping soundly under the stars, the woman suddenly awoke from her slumber.

Looking up from her position, she allegedly saw “a few figures sitting in the trees” around the campsite.

In tears from the scare, she then willed herself back to sleep.

After leaving the island the next day, the OP shared the encounter with her friends.

To her surprise, someone else in the group also saw a lone figure in the tree directly above them.

Meanwhile, another friend recalled seeing a shadowed figure sitting by the campfire and assumed that someone from the group had awoken to rekindle the fire.

However, upon sharing the story, it became clear that none of the friends had done so.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information on her spooky experience.

Other campers share their experiences

TikTok users who tuned in to the story were similarly spooked by the encounter.

One commenter also shared their paranormal encounter while camping on the island a few years ago.

Apparently, they witnessed someone in the group getting possessed.

Meanwhile, another netizen quipped that they have also “heard some stories”.

However, the commenter has not had any run-ins despite frequently fishing on the island during the day.

For one other TikTok user, the island is scary even when the sun is out.

Campers on Pulau Ubin experience the paranormal

Whether or not the shadowed figures were real or imagined, this story is indeed an eerie one.

Luckily for these campers, they had each other to make it through the encounter.

Have you encountered any paranormal activity at Pulau Ubin? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @bellexy on TikTok and National Parks Board. Image on the right is for illustration purposes only.