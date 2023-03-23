Pulau Ubin Dog Chills With Campers & Protects Them At Night, Gets Lots Of Love

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pulau Ubin Dog Chases Monkeys & Accompanies Campers On Hikes

Following the heartbreaking death of Kopi-O in 2021, and his brother Teh C facing kidney issues, a new doggo has stepped up as the protector of Pulau Ubin.

A TikTok user who went camping on the island shared two videos of the adorable canine in action on her page.

He accompanied the campers at night and even helped to chase monkeys away.

Pulau Ubin dog chases monkeys and accompanies campers

In her first video, the OP shared footage of herself giving the dog a shiok massage.

Through the video captions, she described him as “fearless” and shared that he was a “sweetie” to campers.

The friendly canine apparently even helped to chase monkeys away when they tried to invade the campers’ space.

In a follow-up video, the OP dubbed the dog a “guardian angel”.

She then shared clips of the dog accompanying the group on their adventures around the island.

He was there when they scavenged for wood, and in true gentlemanly fashion, even accompanied the ladies to the toilet at night.

He also stayed by their side throughout the night, cosying up in a spot next to the tents.

The OP ended her video by thanking the canine for being an “awesome camping buddy”.

Pulau Ubin dog loved by many

However, it appears as though the OP was not the first camper that the dog protected. One user shared that the canine once followed them on a hike.

They guessed that he was cared for by a drink stall auntie on the island.

Another shared that the dog enjoyed swimming, and reckoned he stayed in the houses near the campsite.

Meanwhile, one user speculated that the dog was a beagle named Bella, who belonged to a bike rental store on the island.

Based on the comments, it’s hard to say who the dog belongs to.

Campers give shoutout to island’s protector

Despite the dog’s mysterious origins, it’s no doubt that he is well-loved by many.

We hope that the island’s visitors will continue to treat him with the TLC he deserves.

Have you seen this lovable dog at Pulau Ubin before? Share your wholesome encounters in the comments.

