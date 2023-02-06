Pulau Ubin Dog Teh C Has Tick Fever & Kidney Issues, Needs Donations For Vet Bills

Pulau Ubin Dog Teh C Needs Help For His Vet Bills

Back in 2021, beloved Pulau Ubin dog Kopi O passed away in an alleged hit-and-run accident.

Sadly, misfortunes seem to plague his family, as his brother Teh C was recently diagnosed with tick fever and kidney issues.

As his condition is serious, Teh C’s owner is looking for help in fostering and donations for the costly vet bills.

Owner contacts shelter for help

On Friday (3 Jan), dog shelter SOSD Singapore took to Facebook to share about Teh C’s plight.

Both Kopi O and Teh C belong to Ah Ma, one of the villagers in Pulau Ubin.

A few days ago, Ah Ma contacted the shelter to help bring Teh C out to mainland Singapore.

This was because he had lost his appetite for the past week and became very scrawny, they explained.

As the shelter had its hands full with several other rescues, they asked Ah Ma if she could seek help from her family members.

Unfortunately, she said that her family would not be able to afford the vet fees. If the treatment was costly, she preferred to bring Teh C back without medical assistance.

To her and many other villagers on the island, this was the “circle of life”.

Pulau Ubin dog Teh C has tick fever and kidney issues

Subsequently, the shelter made arrangements to evacuate Teh C and conveyed him to the vet.

Like most of the previous dogs they rescued from Pulau Ubin, he had contracted Babesia tick fever.

Besides that, his blood tests showed poor kidney readings, possibly due to severe dehydration.

Additionally, Teh C had an extremely low blood count, which may require transfusions if he is unresponsive to medications.

As such, his full treatment will likely cost over S$2000, excluding blood transfusions.

Currently receiving treatment at shelter

After 10 days in the hospital, Teh C seems to be doing better. However, his kidney readings are still poor, SOSD revealed.

According to the shelter, he should be cared for in a clean and comfortable environment to delay the deterioration of his condition.

Unfortunately, they have hit a roadblock as Ah Ma still wants him back, but he will likely not receive proper care.

Currently, Teh C is at the shelter receiving treatment for his tick fever and kidney issues, they shared.

As he is barely five years old, they are hoping to cure his kidney disease so he can live a long life.

Hopefully Teh C gets the help he needs

At such a young age, it’s unfortunate that Teh C contracted such life-threatening diseases.

If you’re interested in proving him with a comfortable home for his recovery, do write to SOSD Singapore via this link.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to contribute to his vet bills, you may visit this link to submit donations.

Hopefully, Teh C will recover soon and be reunited with Ah Ma again.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SOSD Singapore on Facebook.