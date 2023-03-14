Body Of 42-Year-Old Man Found Off Pulau Ubin Waters, He Had Been Fishing At Puaka Bridge

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Body Of Man Found By Member Of The Public After He Went Missing In Pulau Ubin

On Tuesday (14 Mar), a member of the public found the body of a 42-year-old man off Pulau Ubin waters.

He had reportedly visited the island to fish on Saturday morning.

However, he disappeared on Sunday, with his belongings and clothes still hanging on the railing beside Puaka Bridge.

Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team members from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conducted a water rescue operation but called off the search about seven hours later.

Man reportedly went to Pulau Ubin to fish

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a 65-year-old island resident said a man in his 40s had gone to Puaka Bridge on Sunday morning (12 Mar) to fish.

However, he disappeared, leaving only his clothes, belongings, and even a fish he had caught behind.

The resident speculated that the man might have gone into the water to look for something.

According to The Straits Times (ST), SCDF said it received a call for water rescue assistance on Puaka Bridge at 12.20pm on Monday.

While firefighters conducted a visual search from the shore, rescues used an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) that helps map out underwater terrain using sonar-imaging equipment.

However, they called off the search after about seven hours.

A Lianhe Zaobao reporter said there were at least 16 SCDF officers at the scene. Along with the ROV, there were also drones used.

No foul play suspected

The following morning, police said a member of the public found the body.

Police Coast Guard officers subsequently retrieved the body at 8.40am.

Preliminary investigations do not indicate foul play and police investigations are ongoing.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TripAdvisor.