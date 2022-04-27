Man Punches Heavily Pregnant Wife At Tampines Carpark, Gets 8 Weeks’ Jail

Man Punches Pregnant Wife After Cheating Accusation In Feb 2021

Any expectant wife would expect to receive tender and loving care from her spouse as they both eagerly prepare to welcome their baby. The last thing she would want is to be hurt by her very own partner.

However, this was not the case for the wife of 27-year-old Niam Jinson. The man not only hurt his wife but also threatened her with a chopper while she was late into her pregnancy.

On Tuesday (26 Apr), the man was sentenced to eight weeks in jail for assaulting his pregnant wife.

He pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt.

Man punches pregnant wife & threatens to kick her stomach

Last February, Mr Niam was driving his 37 weeks pregnant wife to their Tampines home from her workplace.

When they arrived at the carpark, he asked her to alight without him. However, she refused and accused him of being in an affair.

Hearing this, Mr Niam became furious and started punching his pregnant wife on her face, head, and back, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

He then pulled her hair and grabbed her chin to face him while she turned her back to protect herself.

CNA also reports that he threatened to kick her in the stomach, even though she was carrying their unborn child.

Man pointed chopper at his wife at their home

After their dispute, they reportedly headed to their flat at Tampines, before Mr Niam packed up to leave.

But when his wife held onto the gate to stop him from leaving, he grabbed a chopper and pointed it at his wife.

Based on charge sheets, Mr Niam then told the wife, “I throw the knife, you want to die right?”

His wife, presumably feeling threatened, let go of the gate and ran off. She also called the police that same day, as cited from 8world News.

When his wife sought medical attention afterwards, she was found to have soreness on her head, temple, and hand.

Pleaded guilty & jailed for 8 weeks

For causing emotional and physical hurt to his wife who was pregnant at the time, the prosecutor requested two to three months in jail.

He also mentioned how Mr Niam had posed risks to their unborn child, alluding to when he threatened to kick his wife’s stomach.

On Tuesday (26 Apr), the 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt. The court also considered another charge of criminal intimidation.

Anyone found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt faces a maximum punishment of up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Furthermore, CNA reports that if the offender is in an intimate relationship with the victim, he or she may face up to twice the abovementioned punishment.

It’s never right to resort to violence

Even though couples can easily get emotional after marital arguments, partners should never resort to using violence to solve their issues.

At the end of the day, it’s still not worth acting on impulse and causing grievous hurt to their loved ones, especially when their own child’s life is on the line.

We hope that Mr Niam will not repeat his harmful actions and that his wife will recover fully.

