M’sia Police Arrest 2 Men On Motorcycle Who Allegedly Assaulted Female Student In KL

2 Men On Motorcycle Arrested After Allegedly Harassing & Attacking Female Student Near Publika, KL

When walking around at night, it’s best to remain highly alert as there may be unsavoury characters lurking in the dark, waiting to prey on vulnerable people.

This was what happened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, recently. Two women were harassed and assaulted when walking toward a shopping mall called Publika. One of the victims captured photos and videos of her assailants, which later went viral on social media.

Thankfully, police were quick to spring into action. They have successfully arrested two suspects.

Men on motorcycle arrested in KL on 23 Apr morning

According to Malaysiakini, police arrested two suspects on a motorcycle, who allegedly attacked a student, in Kepong at 11.20am on Saturday (23 Apr). The location is roughly 8km away from the site of the incident, near a school.

Sentul police chief said the 34-year-old rider and 32-year-old pillion rider had past offences on their criminal records.

The rider has confessed to beating the woman with a stick and catcalling her. He told police that he had hit the woman after realising he was being recorded.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) learnt that the incident occurred near Sekolah Kebangsaan Kiaramas at Persiaran Dutamas, where the victim eventually fled to safety.

Women were walking to Publika before the assault

The two women were on their way to Publika shopping mall at around 8pm on Thursday (21 Apr) when two men on a motorcycle catcalled them.

One of the women shared in her Instagram post that she and her friend started screaming at the men to leave them alone.

However, the men picked something from the ground and drove toward the victims. The moment the women tried to run to the school for safety, one of them reportedly jumped off the motorcycle and hit the victim’s back with a large stick.

She claimed that the man had also bitten her arm. Thankfully, the school’s security guard opened the gate in time to let the women in.

Be on your toes when walking at night

It’s terrible to imagine being put in such a vulnerable situation when all the victims wanted to do was to walk to a shopping mall.

Thankfully, the student kept her wits about her and started recording. She was speedy enough to capture the suspects’ licence plate too.

Now that the suspects have been arrested, we hope that the victims will recover from their injuries and trauma. Do stay safe and be on your toes when walking around, especially at night.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.