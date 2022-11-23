Man Breaks Into Punggol Flat After Finding Keys With Address, Steals S$10K Worth Of Items

Man Breaks Into Punggol Flat & Steals Woman’s Possessions After Finding Her Lost Keys

We often find it difficult to keep track of our house keys, sometimes losing them entirely. While they typically emerge after a harried search, one woman ended up suffering a far worse ordeal.

A stranger who found the keys to her Punggol flat decided to break into her apartment and steal almost S$10,000 worth of her possessions.

The man has now pleaded guilty to charges of breaking and entering as well as embezzlement of property. He has been sentenced to a jail term of one year, six months and two weeks.

Woman loses keys to Punggol flat

Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident occurred in Punggol on 6 May this year.

After venturing out of the home she shared with her husband, the woman lost her bag containing their house keys.

48-year-old Wang Bingshi then found the bag with the keys in them.

Picking it up, he inspected the keys and realised that the woman’s address was written across the keychain.

Man breaks into flat & steals nearly S$10k worth of items

Wang proceeded to head over to the flat stated in the address, where he spotted CCTV cameras by the entrance.

He reportedly managed to remove them to avoid detection before using the keys to open the door and enter the woman’s property.

According to Shin Min Daily News, it took Wang 17 minutes to steal S$9,796 worth of items from the apartment.

His stolen haul included 26 pieces of gold jewellery, a tablet, cash and the CCTV cameras he removed earlier.

An investigation by authorities revealed that Wang had also robbed a man of his wallet at the bicycle park at Punggol Waterfront Square earlier that morning.

