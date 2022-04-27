Man Rapes Cat To Death In Johor Playground, Faces Up To 20 Years’ Jail

Elderly Man Arrested After Raping Cat To Death In Johor Playground

Since young, most of us were taught to treat animals with kindness and respect. Hence, any form of animal abuse should be condemned, especially when such cruelty lead to the death of innocent animals.

Regrettably, a cat passed away after it was raped by a 63-year-old man at a Johor playground. The man was arrested and later pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the feline.

The man faces up to 20 years’ jail if found guilty of the charge.

Man performed sexual act on cat in Johor playground

According to The Rakyat Post, the elderly man, Janting Keling, committed the inhumane act at a playground in Skudai, Johor.

The cat, unfortunately, passed away after the revolting act.

On Monday (25 Apr), more than a week after the alleged sexual act, Mr Janting pleaded guilty to the offence at the Sessions Court in Johor Bahru, reports The Star.

The unemployed man was subsequently charged under Section 337 of the Penal code with “carnal intercourse against the order of nature”.

The charge carries a maximum jail term of up to 20 years, a fine, as well as whipping.

However, as Mr Janting is over 50 years old, he’ll likely not be subject to whipping.

He tried pleading for a lighter sentence

Even though Mr Janting pleaded guilty to the offence, he asked for a lighter sentence, claiming he was unemployed and had just arrived in Johor from Sarawak, cited from The New Paper.

Furthermore, he explained that he wasn’t sure if his daughter, who was staying with him then, would turn up to post bail.

The Judge later set bail at S$1,890 (RM6,000) and 25 May for Mr Janting’s sentencing.

Hopes justice will prevail

It’s disturbing to hear that an innocent animal had died over such a disgusting act.

While it’s unclear why the man did what he did, we hope he’d receive the necessary help so he does not commit such acts again.

