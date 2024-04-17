Man runs after bus on M’sian highway after being left behind at rest stop

Man seen running after bus on Malaysian highway

Oftentimes when we hear about people missing a ride, they’d find themselves stuck in one place, having to find alternative transportation.

But a man decided to beat the odds and chase after his ride instead. A TikTok video of the man running along a highway in Malaysia was recently posted by Selangor FM radio host DJ Yuyui.

DJ Yuyui claimed that the man was chasing after a bus that had left him behind at a rest stop.

Man chases bus on highway

Posting the TikTok video on Monday (15 April), DJ Yuyui stated that the incident occurred on 4 Syawal or the fourth day of Hari Raya Aidifiltri, which fell on 13 April.

China Press reported that the man was running along Pahang’s Karak Expressway.

The clip showed him running in the emergency lane next to a long line of vehicles that was seemingly stuck in traffic.

The text in the video poked fun at the running man, joking that he was “exercising” while chasing a bus instead of willfully exercising after eating rendang during the festive period.

DJ Yuyui’s minute-long video documents him running along the highway and approaching a bus that stood out among other vehicles. Seeing his intended direction, DJ Yuyui suspected that the bus driver had accidentally left the man behind.

She managed to confirm her suspicions when she saw the man hastily boarding the bus after catching up to it.

Reports about the incident attributed the man’s luck in catching the bus to the congestion. Had there not been a traffic jam, he could have had a harder time.

Was left behind at rest stop after going to the toilet

According to China Press, the man had alighted from the bus to use the toilet at a rest stop.

After emerging from the washroom, he discovered he had been left behind when the bus was nowhere to be seen.

He decided to chase after the vehicle when he realised his belongings were still on board.

Featured image adapted from @yuyuilover on TikTok.