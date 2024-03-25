Man spotted walking along ECP near Changi, alert issued on electronic signboard

Man seen walking along road shoulder of the ECP

It was a normal day on the roads for motorists along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) until they came across an unusual alert on the Expressway Monitoring Advisory System (EMAS) electronic signboard about a man walking along one of the expressway’s exits.

Indeed, they later spotted a man along the road shoulder.

Images of the curious sighting made its way onto social media, prompting many to speculate on why the man was on the expressway even though it is against the rules.

Man spotted walking along the ECP, EMAS electronic signboard alert issued

On Thursday (21 March), a Facebook user going by Syabiel Ahamed posted photographs of the sighting on the social media platform.

According to the captions of the post, this happened on the same day.

The first image showed the overhead EMAS electronic signboard displaying a notice that read: “Man walking at Changi Exit.”

The second image, seemingly taken a short distance down, showed a man in a black suit dragging a luggage along the road shoulder.

He was standing next to the sign indicating the direction to Exit 2A of the expressway, which leads to Tanah Merah Coast Road and Changi Coast Road.

The post has since gone viral, having garnered more than 900 shares as of this writing.

Facebook users confused about his actions, wonder why motorists did not offer help

Facebook users who came across the post started to wonder how the man found himself on the road shoulder of the highway.

One user posited that he might have opted to walk home from the airport as he was unable to get a ride on a private-hire vehicle.

Another commenter expressed sympathy for the man, saying that the other motorists should offer him a ride instead of publicising his situation.

However, another user responded to the comment saying that it is illegal for vehicles to stop in the middle of the expressway, and hence they were not able to render assistance to the man.

The user also added that, as there was an alert on the EMAS system, traffic police should have been onsite to help the man shortly after.

MS News has reached out to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for more information.

