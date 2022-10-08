Man Throws Cat In The Air & Twirls It On The Floor, AVS Investigating Alleged Abuse

Man Throws & Swings Cat In Alleged Case Of Abuse In Singapore

Trusting someone new and letting them in our lives takes courage. To see them take advantage of that privilege and even hurt those we love is thus extremely painful.

Over the past few years, a lady in Singapore has allegedly had to deal with the trauma of being in a relationship with someone who was abusive towards her cat.

Recently, she decided to share incriminating footage of his behaviour, which included him throwing and twirling the cat on the ground.

The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) of Singapore has been alerted to the incident and is currently investigating the case.

Man throws & twirls cat in viral videos

A series of videos which has since gone viral on Instagram shows a man being abusive toward a male cat by the name of Pidan.

In one such video, the man visibly throws the cat into the air before barely catching it in his arms.

At one point, he seemingly mistimes his catch, causing Pidan to land directly on the ground.

The man subsequently holds Pidan by his front limbs and swings him up and down as if he’s doing kettlebell swings.

In another clip showing a different setting, the same man appears to be holding Pidan by one of his hind legs and swinging the feline back and forth like a pendulum.

Besides the ‘acrobatic aerial displays’, he later twirls the cat – apparently Pidan – rapidly on the floor.

Cat to undergo full-body checkup

Pidan’s owner posted pictures that allegedly showed the feline’s injured paw and what looks to be a reddened area underneath one of his eyes.

The owner’s father apparently sensed something amiss when he noticed that Pidan couldn’t open the affected eye fully.

The observation led the owner to recall seeing Pidan’s head allegedly hitting a chair or a wall while spinning at fast speeds.

The owner thus took the cat to the vet and administered treatment to the pet’s superficial wounds. While she told MS News that Pidan has fully recovered, she will be bringing him for a full check-up soon to see if there’s any internal bleeding.

AVS informed of alleged animal abuse case

Speaking to MS News, Pidan’s owner shared that she had been in a relationship with the man in question for almost two years since Nov 2020, during which he would head over to her place on some occasions.

The instances of abuse apparently took place between mid-2021 and early 2022 and footage of them was captured through CCTV placed around the house. The owner explained that she had set up the cameras after noticing that her cat had been peeing and pooping aimlessly around the house.

She also claimed that she was afraid of confronting the man due to his history of violence.

AVS has apparently been informed about the alleged case of animal abuse and has sent officers down to record a statement.

MS News has reached out to AVS for more information and will update this article accordingly when they get back.

Apart from the animal abuse allegations, the cat’s owner claimed that the man had harassed and doxxed her. She said that the police are currently investigating these claims.

