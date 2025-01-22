Disappearing act: Where have all the Manchester United fans in S’pore gone?

Are Manchester United fans disappearing from Singapore’s football scene?

For what seemed like an eternity, English football club Manchester United has been a household name in Singapore, with numerous local fans proudly donning its jersey.

With its rich history, iconic players, and massive global fanbase, Manchester United has long been one of the world’s most popular football clubs.

The club’s influence has reached far beyond Old Trafford, its famed stadium in Manchester, England.

However, recent performances such as its crushing 3-1 loss to Brighton and its current 13th-place standing in the Premier League, suggest the club is on course to record its lowest-ever Premier League finish.

Interestingly, the club’s performance has seemingly led to a gradual disappearance of Manchester United fans here in Singapore.

These setbacks raise the question: Where have the Manchester United fans gone? Was their support conditional upon the club’s glory?

A glorious past: Manchester United’s legacy in Singapore

Manchester United’s popularity in Singapore is deeply rooted in the club’s golden era, which spanned the 1990s and early 2000s.

Under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson, United dominated English football, clinching 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

Its success on the field, led by club legends such as Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, and Cristiano Ronaldo, created a sense of global unity among fans, transcending geographical borders.

In Singapore, United supporters would regularly gather in bars, fan clubs, and homes to watch the team’s exploits.

Jon Low, 45, a fan of Manchester United since 1990, told MS News: “I was a fan of Mark Hughes and his playing style back then. My love for the club was solidified after it won the revamped Premier League in 1992/93 season with the ‘class of 92’ that included Paul Scholes, David Beckham, and Gary Neville.”

United’s popularity was so widespread that watching their matches became a communal activity in Singapore, with even a “Devil’s Bar” at Orchard Parade Hotel dedicated to the team in the early 2000s.

It has since shuttered, but it was an exciting, passionate time for Manchester United fans back then.

In fact, it’s not unusual to spot someone wearing a United jersey on the streets. On National Day, it’s especially typical to see fans sporting United jerseys from various seasons as their outfit of choice.

Man United’s gradual decline

However, in recent years, several factors have significantly diminished the vibrancy of Manchester United’s fanbase in Singapore.

A key reason for this decline is United’s dismal showing in the last decade.

Since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, Manchester United has struggled to maintain the dominance it once enjoyed. Ferguson’s legacy has proven difficult for subsequent managers to replicate.

Without the leadership and consistency of the Scotsman, the club has endured a series of managerial changes, underwhelming performances on the pitch, and inconsistent results.

Mr Low, a senior manager, said: “Basically, there’s nothing to shout about since Sir Alex retired. I’m just baffled that more than a decade on, we are still struggling to compete for the title.”

Ding An Cheng, 43, a Manchester United fan of 33 years, lamented: “I actually own all the United jerseys from the past era but it’s sad that I don’t see myself wearing the new ones because watching the current team makes me depressed.”

Mr Cheng, who is also the film director of Kallang Roar the movie, went on to share: “I am just not that motivated to wear their red jersey these days.”

Despite the club hiring prominent managers such as David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, José Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjær, none were able to restore United to its former glory.

The latest attempt by Erik ten Hag ended in disappointment, with the manager being sacked in Oct 2024. Ruben Amorim has since been appointed in what many consider to be an ‘impossible job’.

Maybe the worst team in United’s history

Even Amorim has admitted, after his team’s 3-1 defeat to Brighton, that his side is “maybe the worst team in the history of Manchester United”.

Apparently, former Manchester United great Paul Scholes agrees, sharing his opinion in a video on X that many of the current players aren’t good enough for Manchester United and should be sold.

The Brighton loss follows a narrow victory against bottom-of-the-table Southampton, a win only secured by the individual brilliance of winger Amad Diallo.

James, 35, a Manchester United fan, shared with MS News: “We’ve gone from dominating football to struggling against the bottom club in the league. We’re barely keeping above the relegation line.”

But maybe that isn’t such a bad thing. It could be exactly what the owners need, a good wake up call to rebuild the team entirely.

Before Brighton, the team struggled with a draw and consecutive losses to teams like Bournemouth, Wolves, and Spurs – once considered no match for United.

The Theatre of Dreams is no more – it’s fast crumbling. United is no longer the team to beat.

Ng Wei Jun, 20, a student and Manchester United fan, told MS News: “It was tough to watch such a dominant team slowly deteriorate after Fergie left.”

“In my opinion, many United fans will feel somewhat insecure that they are wearing the jersey of a club that is not living up to the name and legacy due to recent performances,” Mr Ng continued.

Valerie Su, 32, a football freestyler, admitted that she wears her Manchester United jersey less often these days.

She added: “Man United fans are quiet these days because we are tired of talking. We want action and real change at the club. Till then, silence speaks louder than words!”

United fan’s muted voice

In the past, tempers ran high, and clashes between rivals and Manchester United fans were nothing short of spectacular.

The intensity of these emotions led to the formation of two factions: Nothing But United (NBU) and Anything But United (ABU).

Raphael Pang, 38, a long time Arsenal fan, shared: “As a rival fan, it’s honestly sad to see what’s going on at a club of Man United’s history and stature.”

“It definitely wasn’t fun watching them dominate things decades ago but I do miss the NBU vs ABU days where games against United guaranteed a quality match full of passion, energy and pride from both sides, players & fans alike. It’s all just gone a little quiet now!” Mr Pang added.

Now, it’s becoming increasingly rare to find a fervent United fan willing to vocally and loyally defend the club.

James, a civil servant, however, had this to say: “I don’t think the fans have disappeared. But I think the fire among the fans is out. Everyone’s just waiting for that spark to reignite.”

The rise of other Premier League clubs

The rise of other clubs, particularly Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea, has also challenged United’s dominance in Singapore’s football culture.

City, bolstered by massive financial backing and recent successes on the pitch, has attracted many fans worldwide, including in Singapore.

Elvin Ching, 24, once a United fan, switched allegiances after a 1-6 loss to Manchester City on 23 Oct 2011.

Mr Ching, a basketball coach, recalled: “I realised that Manchester United was not as invincible as I thought. Slowly, I began leaning towards supporting City. Also, blue is my favourite colour, which probably played a part in me becoming a City fan.”

Liverpool, too, has built its fanbase in Singapore with a combination of historical success and recent dominance.

When asked why we do not really see that many United fans around nowadays, Kenric Wan, 35, an insurance specialist, said jokingly: “Probably the same reason you can’t find United in the current Premier League table, you have to scroll down to the bottom half to find them!”

Manchester United’s struggles have led many young fans, despite its large fan base, to support other clubs.

With many options available, young fans like Mr Ching often choose clubs that consistently win titles and play exciting football.

The emergence of other European powerhouses

New generations of football fans in Singapore are also following clubs from Spain, Italy, France, and Germany.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich have cultivated a global following, thanks to their social media engagement and streaming presence.

Muhammad Danish, 23, a student, started supporting Manchester United for Wayne Rooney but switched to Real Madrid at 11 after watching highlights of the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League match between the two clubs.

That’s when he knew his heart belonged to Madrid.

Asked why there appears to be fewer Manchester United fans locally these days, Danish said: ‘Perhaps it’s to save their pride, as it might be embarrassing to admit they support United in recent times.'”

United’s historical dominance appeals less to new fans, who now favour the excitement of PSG, Barcelona, and other European clubs.

The future of Man United fans in S’pore

Though Manchester United’s presence in Singapore has diminished, the club still enjoys a dedicated fan base, thanks to the country’s multicultural society and historical ties to the UK.

While the fan base may not be as dominant as it once was, it remains far from extinct, especially for long-time supporters like Mr Ng, who has stayed loyal to the club since he was 10.

“What makes me stay as a fan is their grit and persistence to continue to fight for the badge despite the backlash from fans.”

For Manchester United to regain its relevance, it must rediscover its winning ways and keep both old and new fans engaged.

The future of the club in Singapore hinges on its ability to rise again — or risk being overshadowed by the growing competition in global football.

