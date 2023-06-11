Cockatoo Pecks & Injures Teen’s Ear At Mandai Bird Paradise, Now Moved To Backend Aviary

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Teen’s Ear Gets Pecked By Cockatoo At Mandai Bird Paradise

A mother has taken to Facebook after her daughter’s ear was pecked by a white cockatoo at Mandai Bird Paradise on 9 June.

To save her from further pecking, she used her middle finger to block the cockatoo, causing her to sustain bites on her finger in the process.

The 13-year-old’s ear was bloodied. After the staff had rendered first-aid, the family went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) for further treatment.

In response to media queries, Mandai Wildlife Group said the sulphur-crested cockatoo has been moved to a back-of-house aviary.

At the same time, the animal care team is also conditioning parrots not to perch on visitors’ shoulders.

According to Serene Chen, who spoke to The Straits Times (ST), a white cockatoo pecked her 13-year-old daughter’s ear while they were at Mandai Bird Paradise.

While taking a photo of the sulphur-crested cockatoo, the bird flew on her shoulder and pecked her ear without warning.

Ms Chen told her daughter not to move while she snapped a picture as evidence, before using her finger to save her from further biting.

Ms Chen’s husband then pushed the bird away.

Went to hospital for further treatment

As the family was not near the entrance, there were no rangers around in the immediate vicinity. In the end, they had to ask for help from a cleaner.

Following that, according to Ms Chen, it took around 15 to 20 minutes for staff to arrive, who rendered first aid.

Ms Chen’s daughter remained calm, she said, although Ms Chen herself was traumatised by the incident.

Eventually, the family went to KTPH for treatment, and Ms Chen said she had to get an injection to prevent further infection due to wildlife bites.

“The ranger mentioned that it’s not the first time that a white cockatoo attacked people,” Ms Chen said, calling the matter serious.

“I hope to create better awareness so parents will watch out for their kids,” she told ST.

Cockatoo moved to back-of-house aviary

In response to media queries by MS News, Mandai Wildlife Group said staff rendered first aid to the guest and cleaned the wound before they left the park to seek medical attention.

The group continues to be in contact with the family, they added. As for the cockatoo, it was moved to a back-of-house aviary.

A spokesperson said the animal care team is also conditioning the parrots to refrain from perching on people.

When in walk-through aviaries, guests are reminded to heed the signs on park etiquette, such as not attempting to touch, feed or reach out for the birds whose beaks and claws are sharp and can cause unintended injury, the spokesperson added.

Open-concept design lets birds take off & retreat at will

Providing additional information, Mandai Wildlife Group shared that the open-concept design allows birds to take off and retreat at will, so parkgoers should keep a safe distance.

“Animals are like people who, from time to time, appreciate having their personal safe space, and this should be respected,” the spokesperson said.

Birds are also attracted by shiny and reflective objects such as jewellery, keys and coins.

As such, visitors should refrain from leaving these items exposed or unattended.

Additionally, a number is displayed in the hubs between aviaries for guests to call when assistance is needed.

There are also roving service ambassadors who respond to situations when called upon.

