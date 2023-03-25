Mandarin Oriental S’pore Manager Pens Letters Asking Nearby Hotels To Look After Guests During Closure

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Mandarin Oriental Singapore General Manager Writes Letters To Nearby Hotels

For those in the know, Mandarin Oriental Singapore closed its doors to guests earlier this month.

In light of the event, Philipp Knuepfer, the hotel’s General Manager (GM), penned heartfelt letters to five neighbouring hotels including Raffles Hotel and Fullerton.

Through these letters, Mr Knuepfer asked that the hotels look after Mandarin Oriental’s guests while his hotel is ‘away’.

As it turns out, the letters are a part of Mandarin Oriental Singapore’s latest social media campaign.

General manager asks neighbouring hotels to care for guests

Earlier this week, Mandarin Oriental Singapore released a series of five handwritten letters on its Instagram page.

GM Mr Kneupfer apparently penned each of these letters to the GMs of nearby hotels including:

Each of the letters carries content unique to Mandarin Oriental’s relationship with its recipient. Talk about effort.

Mr Kneupfer’s letter to Fullerton Hotel’s Gino Tan, for example, looks back to the hotel’s opening in 2001.

“We remember vividly when, in 1997, renovation began on the imposing Fullerton building,” he wrote.

“Possibly inspired by it, we’ll be taking a quick break to reinvigorate our property too.”

Mr Kneupfer penned similarly short yet thoughtful letters to the four other GMs.

At the end of all of the handwritten notes, he requested that the hotels extend their hospitality to Mandarin Oriental’s guests in its absence.

Apart from the letters, Mr Kneupfer also addressed all five hotel managers in a delightful short film.

According to CNA lifestyle, three of the five hotel managers have responded to Mr Kneupfer.

One who replied was Shangri-La Singapore’s John Rice, who thanked him for the “lovely letter” in an Instagram video.

Marketing campaign goes viral

Since the letters went live on the hotel’s socials, the campaign has gone somewhat viral.

At the time of writing, the short film alone has over 1,000 shares on Instagram.

CNA Lifestyle reported that the letters and film are a part of Mandarin Oriental Singapore’s social media campaign.

The campaign was the brainchild of the creative agency Forsman & Bodenfors.

Earlier this year, Forsman & Bodenfors became the hotel group’s lead agency after a four-month-long process.

Mandarin Oriental manager writes letters to other hotels

Thanks to the campaign, more people now know of Mandarin Oriental Singapore’s temporary closure.

While it has closed its doors for about six months, there may be exciting things in store.

According to the hotel, guests can look forward to something “exceptional” come September this year.

Will you be staying at the new and improved Mandarin Oriental when it reopens? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Mandarin Oriental, Singapore on Facebook and @mo_singapore on Instagram.