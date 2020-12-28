Fullerton Hotel, Merlion & ArtScience Museum Projections Light Up With Students’ Artwork Till 31 Dec

Every year, the Marina Bay area is the place to be when it comes to ringing in the new year.

This year is no different. A projection show, Share The Moment, will light up the area from now till 31 Dec.

The show will see artworks reflecting on the year as well as our future aspirations projected on the facades of Fullerton Hotel, Merlion and ArtScience Museum.

Artistic projections on Fullerton Hotel, Merlion & ArtScience Musuem

While there will be no fireworks display for the 2021 countdown at Marina Bay this year, there is still plenty to look forward to.

From now till 31 Dec, the Marina Bay area will be putting on a stunning projection show every night.

Share The Moment will feature 17 artworks by 24 students from local institutions like LASELLE College of the Arts and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA).

The Fullerton Hotel and the Merlion will be illuminated by artworks illustrating the kindness of our community in the challenging year we have had.

Since 26 Dec, the ArtScience museum has also been illuminated with projections depicting our hopes and aspirations for the upcoming year.

Share The Moment – presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) – is a brand new way for us to reflect as we ring in the new year.

Projections of students’ artwork reflect on 2020

In the year of a challenging pandemic, the artworks depict how individuals and organisations started initiatives that grew into wider movements.

One such initiative is by the hawker stall, Beng Who Cooks. It was founded by 2 young Singaporeans, Jason Chua and Hung Zhen Long, who are featured in the artwork projection.

The pair distributed over 50 free meals to Singaporeans everyday during ‘Circuit Breaker’, even when their business struggled.

Another artwork that will be featured on The Fullerton is inspired by the #sendlovenotfear initiative by Little Changemakers.

It was an initiative where children encouraged and showed appreciation for frontline workers by folding origami hearts.

Merlion dons a new ‘costume’

This December, the Merlion will also be putting on a new ‘costume’.

One of the artworks that will adorn the Merlion demonstrates how people came together to sew handmade masks for those in need.

Its mane has a mask fabric while its body takes on a pattern that appears like stitches of sewn fabric.

The sewing theme conveys how different communities are bound together by thread.

You can also look forward to many more artworks that will be projected onto our iconic mascot.

A lit way to usher in a brighter 2021

The light projection show is certainly a lit way to conclude a year and usher in a brighter 2021.

Share The Moment will go on every 15 minutes from 8pm to 10.30pm every night until 31 Dec.

If you wish to spend your new year countdown at the area, the show also extends to 11.45pm on the very last day.

You can refer here for more details.

All images courtesy of Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) unless stated otherwise.