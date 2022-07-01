Masked Woman Confronts S’porean Streamer & Kicks Food Away, Police Arrive To Handle Situation

Masked Woman Kicks Local Streamer’s Food Away At Buona Vista

Streamers are always on the hunt for new content, even if it comes in the form of bizarre encounters.

A local Twitch streamer got a huge dose of that on Tuesday (28 Jun) when he encountered a masked woman while livestreaming with his wife in Buona Vista.

The couple was sitting outside Star Vista, about to dig into their dinner after a hard day’s work, when a woman confronted them about their camera.

An amicable exchange soon turned violent when she threatened to “kick your (the streamer’s) ass” after he replied to her questions.

She then walked over to the couple and kicked their bags of food across the floor.

In retaliation, the couple hit back and called the police. What came next was a bizarre set of actions, with the masked lady taking centre stage in the ongoing livestream.

Thankfully, the police arrived to handle the situation, allowing the couple to leave after statements were recorded.

Masked woman went “Karen” on local streamer

On Tuesday (28 Jun), local Twitch streamer Clarence “3wh33ler” Kang was live and in the midst of a long recording.

About 12 hours into his stream, Mr Kang and his wife were settling down outside Buona Vista MRT after having their dinner.

Sitting on the floor of the sheltered walkway and with some takeaway snacks sitting in some bags near them, the pair talked to one another while gleefully interacting with viewers online.

Their combined laughter seemed to irk a masked woman who was walking past them, in the direction of the MRT station.

Turning back, the masked woman walked over to the couple and confronted them about their live streaming camera.

She reprimanded the couple by saying, “Actually, you’re not supposed to be doing this here”.

Pointing to the camera, she instructed the streamer to switch it off before she called the police.

In his defence, Mr Kang explained that he was merely chatting with his friends and told her that she could call the police if she wanted.

Masked woman kicks snacks after verbal exchange

After this exchange, the woman turned back around and walked off. Mr Kang then proceeded to say, “Go ahead ma’am. Thank you. Have a nice day”.

Apparently triggered by these string of words, she returned and told him, “Don’t call me ma’am, I will not teach you anything.”

She then asked Mr Kang if he wanted her to kick him. She reiterated the point by threatening, “Do you want me to kick your ass?”

The masked woman subsequently proceeded to step across the sitting couple and kick their plastic bags of food off the ground.

Shocked and understandably angered by her actions, Mr Kang threw a plastic bag at the masked woman. His wife also slapped the woman’s back and asked her what she was doing.

Amidst intense questioning from the couple, the previously vocal woman now became quiet.

In the meantime, Mr Kang managed to regain some composure and asked his wife to call the police.

Masked woman follows streamer around like a shadow

After relaying events to the emergency line operator, the couple kept a distance from the masked woman.

However, the act of keeping her abreast seemed to annoy her more as she then continued to essentially ‘chase’ Mr Kang around the area.

With the stream still live, one of the viewers suggested that he stand on a nearby grass patch, an area which the masked woman was obviously avoiding.

Taking their advice, Mr Kang stood in the middle of the grass patch, teasing the masked woman since he had cracked the code.

However, in defiance, she took off her slippers and continued tailing him, prompting him to continue running away.

The commotion had also gotten the attention of passers-by who asked Mr Kang’s wife what was going on.

Breaks into song & makes high-pitched bird noises

One lady in a hijab likely grew tired of the masked woman’s antics and stepped in to put a stop to her chase.

As the lady held her down, Mr Kang and his wife stood nearby and waited for the police to arrive.

Out of the blue, the masked woman then began to make what one can only describe as ‘bird noises’.

Chirping her way into the dead of the night, she tried to wriggle out of the grasp of the lady in the hijab.

However, her attempts to escape failed as the lady continued pinning her to the ground.

With nowhere left to run, the masked woman laid on the floor, seemingly defeated. Bizarrely, she then started to break into a song.

After her first song, she let out a few more high-pitched cries, going up and down her octave range.

She went on to sing another song but was cut short when the police finally arrived at the scene.

Officers arrive at the scene to take over

At one point in the clip, a female and a male officer can be seen approaching the group to attend to the case.

Mr Kang then stopped his livestream momentarily to give his statement to the officers.

After a few minutes, the stream was back up and the couple cleaned up the mess before leaving the area.

As they walked off, the masked woman remained by the kerb, with both officers talking to her.

Looking back at the strange sequence of events, Mr Kang thanked the woman in the hijab for rescuing him.

Glad nothing serious ensued from the bizarre encounter

Although the bizarre event may be intriguing to some, we should avoid speculating about it as we may not know what incited the lady to act that way.

If she is in need of any sort of assistance, we hope that she will receive some soon.

Otherwise, we’re glad nothing too serious ensued from this unusual interaction and that the couple did not escalate it any further.

Featured image adapted from 3wh33ler on Twitch.