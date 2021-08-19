Maskless Man To Be Deported After Serving Part Of 6-Week Jail Sentence In Remand

3 months after being filmed without a mask on an MRT, Briton Benjamin Glynn was sentenced to 6 weeks’ jail on Wednesday (18 Aug).

However, the 40-year-old was released 1 day after his sentencing after his 6-week jail term was backdated to 19 Jul.

Source

Preparations are underway to deport him.

Maskless man to be deported after backdated sentence ends

Citing a Singapore Prison Service statement, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the Glynn was handed over to the Immigrations & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) following his release on Wednesday (18 Aug).

Though he was sentenced on the same day, he had been in custody since 19 Jul.

This essentially means that he had already served 2/3 of his 6-week sentence and could be released on remission, reports The Straits Times (ST).

ICA is reportedly making arrangements to deport him.

Saga began in early May

Wednesday (18 Aug) was a busy day in court for the 40-year-old former recruitment consultant who was trialled, convicted, and sentenced on the same day.

Finding Glynn guilty of 4 charges, the court had sentenced him to 6 weeks in jail.

The saga began in early May when Glynn was filmed without a mask inside an MRT cabin.

Instead of learning his lesson from the incident, Glynn arrived at the State Court to face his charges on 2 Jul again without a mask on.

In light of this, his bail was revoked and Glynn was put on remand from 19 Jul.

When he arrived in court on 5 Aug, Glynn apparently ranted and said on multiple occasions that he was a ‘sovereign’.

After the hearing, he was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Hope it deters others from doing the same

Throughout the pandemic, mask-wearing has been a necessary practice to prevent transmissions between individuals.

Though Glynn is set to be deported, we hope he would respect the laws of whichever country he’s in.

We hope the sentence will deter others from committing similar acts that may endanger people around them.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Wikipedia.