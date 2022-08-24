Masks Not Compulsory On Some SIA Flights, Except To Destinations That Require Them

Masks Not Compulsory On SIA Flights From & To Destinations That Don’t Require Them

The mask-wearing mandate has taken huge strides from where it was just months ago.

Now, the measures have relaxed so much that we only have to wear a mask in specific settings.

Following this recent development, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced that masks will no longer be compulsory on some flights.

The only caveat is that this new measure only applies to flights departing from or arriving at destinations that do not require them.

Mask not compulsory for flights to certain countries, arrival flights may differ

In a news alert today (24 Aug), SIA announced an update to its policies on mask-wearing, with the latest changes coming into effect on 29 Aug 2022.

As it stands, all passengers on flights may continue to wear masks if they choose to do so and masks are optional at Changi Airport from the above-mentioned date.

To make the guidelines clearer, SIA has provided a list of destinations that don’t require passengers to wear masks on departing and arriving flights.

Destinations include the United States, United Kingdom, France, Japan and New Zealand.

You can refer to the table in SIA’s news release for the complete list of destinations and their respective mask-wearing requirements when leaving and arriving, as well as at the respective airports.

Mask-wearing guidelines on other airlines pending review

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), a Jetstar representative said that the airline would review its mask-wearing policies in due time.

Currently, only SIA appears to have made distinct changes to its policy.

Those planning to take an SIA flight soon should keep checking back on their news alert page for further updates, as various destinations may change their mask-wearing rules over time.

Featured image adapted from Chris Hoare on Flickr.