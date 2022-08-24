Masks No Longer Mandatory Indoors From 29 Aug, Except For Public Transport & Healthcare Facilities

Singapore Revises Mask Requirement Rules For Indoor Settings

From next Monday (29 Aug), Singapore residents are no longer required to wear masks indoors.

However, a few exceptions remain, such as on public transport and within healthcare facilities. This change in ruling comes after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s National Day Rally 2022 speech, where he delivered the good news about relaxing mask-wearing restrictions.

Now, the finer details have been ironed out by the Multi-Ministry Task Force, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, and Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Here’s a round-up of the latest update on masks and vaccines.

Masks only mandatory in selected indoor settings from 29 Aug

According to DPM Wong on Wednesday (24 Aug), masks will only be required in the following indoor locations:

healthcare facilities

residential care homes, welfare and sheltered homes for the aged, and adult disability homes.

ambulances

indoor premises of hospitals and polyclinics

public transport, e.g. MRT, LRT, buses

boarding areas at MRT stations and bus interchanges

However, wearing a mask is optional at the following settings:

the airport

on private transport, such as school buses, private bus services, and taxis

naturally ventilated bus interchanges

retail areas of bus interchanges

Boosters for kids aged five to 11 to be rolled out in Q4

Approximately 70% of Singapore’s population has been infected with Covid-19, said Mr Ong.

Even though Singapore is taking significant steps towards living with the coronavirus, he said vaccination is the primary line of defence.

Hence, the Government will be rolling out boosters for children aged five to 11 in Q4 2022, when they no longer have to worry about their exams.

Mr Ong added that authorities are also mulling over vaccines for infants and children younger than five, and the decision on this will be announced in due time.

Featured image by MS News.