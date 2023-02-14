Friends Complete S’pore P6 Math Paper To Kill Time On Flight, Reminisce Their Schooling Years

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Group Of Friends Try Primary School Math Paper On Their Flight

Travelling can be tiring, especially when a long flight is involved.

However, one group of friends from Singapore came up with a unique activity to kill time during their journey.

On Saturday (11 Feb), Xin Ying, aka @chongxinying66 on TikTok, posted a video of herself and her friends boarding a plane at the airport.

Instead of sleeping or watching a movie during the flight, they decided to complete a Primary 6 (P6) Mathematics paper and compete to see who did the best.

Netizens were deeply amused by the video, which has garnered over 168,000 views at the time of writing.

Friends complete P6 Math paper during flight

In the video, Xin Ying revealed the Math papers which the group had printed out before their flight.

The paper was a P6 Math paper from Nanyang Primary School for the 2021 preliminary examination.

Before starting on the paper, the group took a short nap, perhaps to recharge.

They then took a timelapse of themselves doing the exam paper, taking the activity very seriously.

They also discussed their answers as they tried to process the questions.

The group managed to finish the paper when they landed at their destination, though they didn’t reveal their results.

Netizens amused by unique activity

Many TikTok users found their activity to be both unique and amusing, with some joking that Singaporean parents are going to start using this idea for their children on future flights.

Several others also wanted to see the individual members’ results, since the video left them at the edge of their seats.

Possibly inspired by the video, several viewers shared that they will be trying out this activity on their flights in the future.

A fun activity to reminisce on schooling years

In response to MS News’ queries, Xin Ying mentioned that she and her friends had been wanting to try out this activity for a very long time.

Having been friends since secondary school, they share many memories of studying together. As they are all currently at different stages in their life, they felt that doing this Math paper together could bring back some good memories of their schooling years.

This humorous activity to kill time on their flight turned out to have such a wholesome backstory.

