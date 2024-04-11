S’porean actor Mathi Alagan secures role in Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’

Mathi Alagan lands role in Hollywood movie

Singaporean actor Mathi Alagan has done the country proud after snagging a role in the new Hollywood movie ‘Monkey Man’.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (7 April), Mathi thanked British actor Dev Patel for handing him the role in his directorial debut.

Singaporeans and fellow actors have taken the time to congratulate Mathi on his achievement.

Actor played arms dealer in film

Known for his roles in the Singaporean award-winning series ‘Tanglin’ and crime drama series ‘Code of Law’, this was not Mathi’s first time on screen.

However, this was his first role in a Hollywood setting.

In a heartfelt post on social media, Mathi shared a clip of his role as an arms dealer in the new action-thriller.

“Grateful beyond words for the incredible opportunity to be a part of ‘Monkey Man’ helmed by a true legend in the industry,” the caption read.

Mathi also added that it was an ‘honour’ to work with Patel, highlighting his team’s passionate work ethic, and thanked him for the opportunity.

“Thankful that the world is (witnessing) the magic we’ve crafted as a team,” he wrote in his post.

Singaporeans congratulate actor on his achievement

After spotting the familiar face on the big screen last week, many Singaporeans congratulated the local actor on his outstanding achievement.

Fellow Tanglin actor Charlie Goh also took to Instagram to recognise Mathi’s work in the Hollywood movie.

In a subsequent post on Facebook, Mathi thanked everyone who congratulated him and showed him their appreciation.

He also shared some words of wisdom:

Stay true to your craft and dedicate yourself to the cause. There’s never a big or small achievement. Just you taking strides in your journey, improving your craft and most importantly, improving as a person.

