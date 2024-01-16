Maybank Offers Fixed Deposits For CPF Funds, 1st Foreign Bank To Do So

Maybank Introduces Fixed CPF Time Deposits With Returns Of 2.9% Per Annum

On Monday (15 Jan), Maybank revealed that fixed deposits are now available for funds from Central Provident Board (CPF) members’ Ordinary Accounts (OA).

After opening a 12-month CPF time deposit account, customers can place at least S$20,000 from their OA inside.

Through the launch, Maybank becomes the first foreign bank to offer fixed deposits for CPF funds.

Maybank offers fixed CPF time deposits

According to a press release, Maybank is now offering CPF Time Deposits for CPF members.

After opening a 12-month CPF time deposit account, customers will be able to place at least S$20,000 in it from their CPF OA.

CPF members will be able to open a time deposit account by visiting any Maybank Singapore branch. They can do so even if their CPF Investment Accounts are with other banks.

Addressing the launch of the time deposit feature, Maybank Country CEO Alvin Lee said members will be able to enjoy guaranteed returns at 2.9% per annum through the deposit.

“With the launch of Maybank CPF time deposit, it demonstrates our commitment to continually avail viable solutions to our customers and community,” he said.

First foreign bank to offer CPF fixed deposits

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Maybank is the first foreign bank to offer such a feature to its Singaporean customers.

Thus far, only three other designated banks in Singapore can accept OA funds as fixed deposits — OCBC Bank, DBS Bank and UOB.

The CPF Board states in an FAQ about the CPF Investment Scheme (CPFIS) that a foreign bank can provide fixed deposit services. This is only if it has qualifying full bank (QFB) privileges.

Having attained the privileges in December 2001, Maybank qualifies under this consideration.

Before placing their savings into a fixed deposit account, members should set aside the following:

S$20,000 in their OA

S$40,000 in their CPF Special Account

