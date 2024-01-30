Mayiduo Gifts His ID Firm Employees With 7 Rolexes Worth S$150K For Hitting Sales Targets

Mayiduo Rewards Top Employees At Interior Design Firm With Rolexes, Spends S$150,000

Comedian Mayiduo, otherwise known as Kelvin Tan, doesn’t just do comedy — he is also a business owner and evidently, a generous one.

His interior firm SG Interior KJ recently gifted employees with a total of seven Rolexes.

The 31-year-old shared a TikTok video of the employees buying Rolexes at Watch Exchange.

According to Mayiduo, the seven Rolexes cost a total of S$150,000, which means each Rolex costs around S$22,000.

The TikTok video uploaded on 29 Jan shows Mayiduo with several employees gathered at Watch Exchange in Far East Square.

“In this current age and time, if you are a boss who keeps all the profits for yourself, you will never go far,” Mayiduo said in the caption.

“Take care your team and your team will automatically take care of your business.”

“This is not a small sum of money to a SME like ours, but we believe in rewarding and sharing the profits with our people as a recognition of their hard work and contribution,” he added.

Mayiduo explained in the video that those who hit their targets for the year will be rewarded with a Rolex as a token for their hard work.

“Doesn’t make sense for a boss to take all the profits,” he said.

Seven employees in total got to pick a Rolex for themselves. Mayiduo didn’t forget to get a Rolex for himself, too.

The watches that were picked cost between S$16,000 and S$32,000.

There was also a Rolex Daytona Godzilla Oyster which was listed at the price of S$32,500.

Commenters say they want to join his firm

A company that rewards its employees handsomely would naturally get many envious looks.

Several left comments asking if Mayiduo’s company is hiring.

Others also left praise for the boss for his generosity.

Some commenters asked how the S$150,000 adds up to seven Rolexes.

The answer is in the video itself — some of them cost around S$16,000, while others like the Daytona Godzilla cost S$32,000.

Company had profit margin of 16%

Speaking to MS News, Mayiduo revealed that his company had a profit margin of 16% in 2023.

He further explained that there are different target tiers.

“Top achievers get to choose S$30,000 watchers, the rest can choose S$15,000 watches. If they choose something that exceeds, they will need to top up the excess personally.”

Mayiduo also said that because they bought the watches as a bulk purchase, they got a “really good price”, which meant that top up was minimal for two of his employees.

Responding to questions about whether he is hiring, Mayiduo said that the firm is in fact looking to expand, and invited prospective employees to drop their resumes at hr@sginterior.com.sg.

However, Mayiduo also warned that behind the “glam aesthetic photos, luxury watches and cars” is a lot of hard work.

“This industry is hard work, so don’t apply thinking that it’s easy money, it’s definitely not,” he said.

Mayiduo isn’t the first boss to reward employees with expensive watches, though for an SME it is an impressive feat.

Last year, Paradise Group made the news for rewarding 100 long-service staff with Rolexes as well.

