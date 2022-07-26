McDonald’s Gives Out 15,500 Free Meals With Chicken McCrispy To Delivery Riders On 25 Jul

Delivery Riders Get Free Meal Containing Chicken McCrispy & Banana Pie From McDonald’s

Our delivery riders work day to night, ensuring that those working from home, in quarantine or having house parties receive their favourite food piping hot.

To show appreciation to this group of people who persevered during the pandemic and economic instability, McDonald’s declared 25 Jul ‘Delivery Riders’ Day’ in tribute to their hard work and sacrifices.

Yesterday, it gave out 15,500 free meals to riders.

Delivery riders receive free meals as appreciation for their hard work

The giveaway took place on Monday (25 Jul) between 2pm and 5pm. Riders simply had to turn up in their delivery uniform to receive a tasty treat, including 2pc Salt & Pepper Chicken McCrispy, a Banana Pie, and a bottle of Dasani Water.

This happy rider received her meal from the McDonald’s at Punggol 21 Community Club, accompanied by a special card with a cute illustration of three delivery riders.

It’s also a nice touch from McDonald’s to provide water instead of a soft drink, as riders work for hours outdoors and require hydration.

McDonald’s Singapore Managing Director Benjamin Boh said,

We know that these past two years of the pandemic have been challenging for food delivery riders – and this is our way of saying thank you, we really appreciate the partnership of all riders.

Cheers to McDonald’s

The cost of living is rising, meaning delivery riders need to work much harder to supplement their livelihoods.

After hustling to deliver food during lunch hours, we’re sure many of them would have appreciated the free meals.

Kudos to McDonald’s for honouring delivery riders on a special day. Hopefully, there’ll be more of such tributes to come.

Featured image courtesy of McDonald’s and adapted from Facebook.