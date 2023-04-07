Influencer Melissa Koh Says Her Son Has Passed Away, He Had A Heart Condition

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Influencer Melissa Koh Says Her Son Has Passed Away; He Was 1 Year 9 Months Old

For a parent, bearing the loss of a child would be their greatest heartache.

Unfortunately, well-known influencer Melissa Koh has experienced this pain as her younger son, Asher, has passed away.

The boy had a heart condition since he was born.

Melissa Koh reveals sad news on Instagram

Melissa revealed the sad news in an Instagram story on Friday (7 Apr) without specifying when the boy passed.

With a heavy heart, Melissa invited family and friends to the wake at the Church Of St Mary Of The Angels in Bukit Batok from 5 to 10 Apr.

The funeral mass will be held on 10 Apr at 2.30pm, after which will be the cremation at Mandai Crematorium.

Melissa Koh gave birth to son in June 2021

Melissa announced that she was pregnant with her second child in April 2021.

She documented Asher’s impending arrival even before he was born on his own Instagram account, showing how excited she was to have him.

Asher was finally born on 17 Jun 2021, but Melissa said the occasion was “bittersweet” as she held him in her arms briefly before he was taken away.

She confided in an Instagram post that hours after the delivery, which went smoothly, they were informed that his oxygen levels were dropping and he had to be put in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Son had a heart condition & underwent surgeries

The next day, they were told that Asher had a heart condition that required immediate surgery.

The overnight open-heart surgery was performed on the baby just a day after his birth.

Melissa and her husband James tried to stay positive and hopeful through it all.

Later, she updated that Asher latched successfully on 6 Jul 2021, though he had to undergo another surgery just before he turned a month old.

Eventually, he was discharged and spent a wonderful one year and nine months with his parents and older brother Noah, who was born in 2019.

On 30 Mar, however, Melissa made a concerning post on Instagram, asking God to work a miracle as they’re not ready to lose Asher.

On Thursday (6 Apr), she posted a melancholic photo of her standing on a beach, cradling Asher in her arms. Netizens sent their condolences to her.

She’s expecting a 3rd child

Unfortunately, Asher’s younger sibling will not get to meet him.

On 2 Jan, Melissa announced that she was expecting a third child.

Sadly, before she could welcome her latest addition, she had to endure the tragic loss of her second.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Melissa and her family for their loss. May their memories with Asher and the comfort from their loved ones, friends and fans provide solace during this difficult time.

