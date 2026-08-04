8 men charged for paying 16-year-old for sex, woman also charged for trafficking minor

Police arrest woman & eight men for involvement in commercial sex with 16-year-old girl & trafficking

The police arrested and charged eight men today for obtaining commercial sex from an underage 16-year-old victim.

Similarly, a 20-year-old woman was accused of exploiting two girls, including the aforementioned victim, for profit.

Woman charged with one count of trafficking 16-year-old, plans to plead guilty

Last Sunday (2 Aug), the police released a press statement about the arrest of the nine suspects, suspected of involvement in the sexual exploitation of two minors.

Preliminary investigations found that the 20-year-old woman recruited one of the victims for sexual exploitation.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that she also allegedly used Telegram to facilitate sexual services by the other victim and made profits from it.

Additionally, the woman and one of the victims were reportedly occupants in the same shelter.

She received several charges, including one count of trafficking for the purpose of exploitation, as well as knowingly receiving payments in connection with the exploitation of a trafficked victim.

For the trafficking charge alone, she faces up to 10 years in jail and a maximum fine of S$100,000.

The Straits Times reported that on 3 Aug, the woman indicated her intention to plead guilty. She does not plan to seek the services of a lawyer.

Eight men paid for sex with underage 16-year-old girl in February 2024

In follow-up investigations, the police identified eight Singaporean men who had allegedly paid for sex with one of the victims.

23-year-old Muhamad Haziq Bakatiar allegedly paid S$50 for sex with the 16-year-old at a Bedok North staircase landing.

24-year-old Irham Hussaini Mohamad Hussain reportedly paid S$130 for a sex act at a Bedok North staircase landing.

26-year-old Syahirul Daud Abdul Razak is accused of paying S$30 for the victim to perform a sex act at a Bedok North staircase landing.

27-year-old Muhammad Ameerulah Noor Mohamed allegedly gave her S$30 for sex inside a van at a multi-storey carpark.

34-year-old Wilfred Ang Shui Lai purportedly paid the victim S$100 to perform a sex act on him at a Geylang Bahru staircase landing.

36-year-old Muhammad Ngasri Sengngari allegedly paid the victim S$300 for sex on two occasions, including in a handicap toilet.

38-year-old Muhammad ’Aizat Khalis Daud is accused of paying her S$150 for sex in a parked car in Geylang Bahru.

41-year-old Fazal Hanafi Abdul Hameed Chaudhry reportedly paid S$80 for a sex act at a Geylang Bahru staircase landing.

All the offences occurred in February 2024. The men were charged with obtaining commercial sex with a minor below 18 years of age.

Each count of the offence carries a maximum jail term of seven years, a fine, or both.

Three suspects charged with possession of obscene films

Additionally, the three of them received unrelated charges for possession of obscene films, discovered during the investigation.

“The Police take a serious view of offences involving the trafficking and sexual exploitation of children and young persons.”

They added that they would spare no effort to bring those who sexually exploit minors to justice.

Also read: 77-year-old S’porean man sexually assaults teen girl till she becomes pregnant, forces her to get abortion

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Featured image adapted from doidam10 on Canva, for illustration purposes only, and by MS News.