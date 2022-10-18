9 Men Stand Outside AMK Building Holding Signs Demanding Salaries, Assisting With Police Investigations

Men Holding Signs Outside Ang Mo Kio Building Assisting With Police Investigations

Recently, a video of a group of men holding signs outside an Ang Mo Kio (AMK) building popped up on social media.

The men were standing outside NCS Hub at 5 Ang Mo Kio Street 62.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the group is now assisting the police in investigations for the offence of participating in a public assembly without a permit.

Men seen standing outside AMK building holding signs

Images of the incident show several men standing on the road, holding up signs written in Chinese.

On the signs are demands for their salaries, addressing a construction firm named Shanghai Chong Kee.

The caption of the post claims that the men are all foreign workers and that they were asking for three months of unpaid salaries.

Police said they received a call for assistance at the location of the building at around 1.50pm on Tuesday (18 Oct).

CNA reports that the men, who are between the ages of 28 and 54, had blocked the entrance and exit of the building.

One of the pictures shows officers talking to the men, and their demonstration seemingly stops after that.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the men complied when police told them to cease their activities.

Public assembly without permit carries fine

While there were no arrests, the group is now assisting in investigations for the offence of participating in a public assembly without a permit.

Organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal. It constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act.

Those convicted of doing so could face a fine of up to S$3,000.