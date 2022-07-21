4 Boys in S’pore Say They Wouldn’t Date “Fat Girls”, TikTokers Call Them Out For Double Standards

TikTokers Call Out Boys For Stating They Would Not Date “Fat Girls”

Everyone has their own dating preferences and most of them will vary from person to person. But asking others to not have specific dating preferences is another matter altogether.

Recently, a TikToker asked 4 boys in Singapore whether they would date a “fat girl”, and they were unanimous in their reply — no.

However, when asked whether girls should date a guy based on their height, they were adamant that it should not be allowed.

Other TikTok users have since called the boys out for their seeming double standards.

Boys say they will not date “fat girls” but disagree with girls having height preference

In a clip uploaded on Monday (18 Jul), TikTok user @aimrun was seen interviewing four men in Orchard.

When asked if they would date “fat girls”, all of them immediately said no, claiming that they weren’t their type.

“It’s just preference, some people don’t like fat people,” one of them added.

When questioned further as to whether they were concerned about being labelled “fat-phobic” by girls, they were nonchalant, saying they didn’t care. One of them even said he’d “embrace” the label.

But when asked whether it’s okay for a girl to date a guy based on the latter’s height, the four individuals said it would not be.

One went further and said that it would not be acceptable even if it was just a preference, though not everyone agreed with him.

His justification was that “you can control your size, but not your height”,

You can just go exercise… but you can’t grow tall.

TikTok users unimpressed by double standards

The clip has drawn nearly three million views at the time of this article, as well as numerous comments about the men’s double standards.

Suffice to say, most of them were not particularly impressed.

Others, including influencer Nicole Choo, also noted how all of them seemed to have the same answer.

There were also those who pointed out that “becoming smaller” either isn’t an option or has not worked so far.

Not right to discriminate

Everyone is entitled to their preference. However, physical appearance is really just one part of partner selection, and these men should realise that there’s more to a partner than their weight or other physical characteristics.

Just as they would not agree with women having a preference based on height, most would not agree with their seeming refusal to not date “fat girls”.

We hope that the boys would be more considerate and think about how their comments could affect other individuals before vocalising them.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @aimrun on TikTok.