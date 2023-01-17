9 Men Arrested For Alleged Rioting With Weapons In Bukit Merah, Police Finding 3 Others

9 Men Arrested After Bukit Merah Fight On 8 Jan, 4 Charged In Court

Last Sunday (8 Jan), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received an alert regarding a fight at a multi-storey carpark in Bukit Merah.

Officers established the identities of the men involved and arrested nine men between the ages of 22 and 59 for their suspected unlawful assembly and rioting with deadly weapons.

They seized three bread knives and a knuckle duster believed to have been used in the fight, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Police are also appealing for information on three men to assist in ongoing investigations.

9 men arrested for rioting with deadly weapon

On 8 Jan at about 11.45pm, the police received notification about a fight at the multi-storey carpark of Block 37A Jalan Rumah Tinggi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two groups of men were initially having a “dispute”. This later escalated into a fight.

Through ground enquires and police cameras, police established the identities of the suspects, who are between 22 and 59 years old.

Between 9 and 13 Jan, officers arrested eight of them.

Four of them face charges for rioting with a deadly weapon. They were in remand for further investigations between 10 and 14 Jan.

Today (17 Jan), a 43-year-old man will face the same charge in court.

According to CNA, police investigations are ongoing.

Police appealing for information on three men

Police are now appealing for the whereabouts of three men to assist with investigations:

Mohamad Aliff Mohd

Syed Muhammad Nazmi Syed Abdullah

Muhammad Rizal Senin

Those with information on them should call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit the details online here. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

SPF reminds the public that harbouring fugitives is a serious offence punishable by imprisonment and a fine.

According to TODAY, if found guilty of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon, the men can be jailed up to 10 years and caned.

The offence of unlawful assembly also carries a jail term of up to two years’ or a fine, or both.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.