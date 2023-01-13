18-Year-Old Teen & Parents Arrested In Bukit Merah Raid, Test Positive For Drugs

18-Year-Old Teen & Parents Arrested With Drugs In Bukit Merah, 83 Others Also Nabbed In Operation

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has been unfailingly carrying out enforcement operations to rid Singapore of the scourge of drugs.

Amid the raids, some of the suspects nabbed might be shocking, such as a mother with a nine-month-old child.

Recently, an 18-year-old teen was arrested in a drug raid in Bukit Merah — together with his parents.

The family of three all tested positive for drugs.

CNB drugs operation from 9-13 Jan arrested 88, including teen & parents

In a news release on Friday (13 Jan), said they had once again conducted an islandwide drug operation, this time from 9-13 Jan.

Some of the areas they covered included Jalan Bukit Merah, Chai Chee, Dover and Lavender.

A total of 88 suspected drug offenders were arrested. They are all currently being investigated.

Man & woman arrested in Jalan Bukit Merah on 11 Jan

One of the more notable cases occurred in the vicinity of Jalan Bukit Merah on Wednesday (11 Jan), CNB said.

A 46-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were arrested in a commercial building for suspected drug-related offences.

They also found six straws containing about 3g of heroin on the man, as well as various drug paraphernalia.

Woman’s home raided on same day

But more was to come. Later that same day, the 47-year-old woman’s residence was raided in a follow-up operation.

They found controlled drugs there, including:

5g of heroin 28g of cannabis a small amount of ‘Ice’

Various drug paraphernalia was also uncovered.

Teen arrested with parents, they test positive for drugs

More shockingly, the woman’s 48-year-old husband and their 18-year-old son were also arrested, together with 50-year-old man who was also in the unit.

During preliminary investigations, all five of the suspects arrested in Bukit Merah, including the three-member family, were tested for drugs.

All their urine samples came back positive for controlled drugs, CNB said.

52-year-old man arrested for suspected drug trafficking

In another notable case on Wednesday (11 Jan), a residential unit in the vicinity of Jalan Sultan was raided that afternoon.

The search found various drug paraphernalia as well as drugs, including:

about 31g of ‘Ice’ 6g of cannabis 30g of ketamine 18 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets 2g of substances believed to be controlled drugs

A 52-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking.

He was escorted to his vehicle parked nearby, where another tranche of drugs was seized.

They included about 30g of ketamine and 224g of tampered drink sachets believed to contain methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

Drugs worth over S$56,000 uncovered in total

The five-day operation uncovered controlled drugs with a total estimated street value of more than S$56,000.

They include:

about 37g of heroin 204g of ‘Ice’ 39g of cannabis 97g of ketamine 53 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets 224g of tampered drink sachets believed to contain MDMA nine Erimin-5 tablets two bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate).

Superintendent Lee Pin How, the Commanding Officer of CNB Enforcement ‘F’ and ‘L’ Division, said CNB will continue to persevere in safeguarding Singapore’s society so it remains safe and drug-free.

He cautioned that drugs have a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities, adding,

Abusers are robbed of the opportunity to live their lives to the fullest, relationships are destroyed, and the larger community pays a hefty price in dealing with the wide-ranging consequences that drug abuse can bring.

