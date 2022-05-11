Drugs Worth S$177K Seized In Bras Basah, Hidden In Toilet Bowls & Tea Sachets

CNB Seizes S$177K Worth Of Drugs Stashed In Bras Basah Hotel Room

Singapore has always taken a strong stance against drug offences, and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) proves this through its extensive efforts to eliminate them.

Over the years, they foiled attempts to hide these drugs in unexpected places, including hollowed-out books. However, it looks like they have several more hiding places to add to the list.

On Monday (9 May), officers raided a Bras Basah hotel room and found S$177K worth of drugs hidden in toilet bowls and tea sachets.

A 31-year-old man was arrested, and investigations are currently ongoing.

Man arrested after drugs found in Bras Basah toilet bowl

According to a post on CNB’s Facebook page, officers arrested a 31-year-old man after a drug raid at a hotel in Bras Basah.

They had to enter the room forcibly before arresting him in the bathroom, where he was suspected to have been discarding the illegal substances in the toilet bowl.

Over 4kg of suspected illicit drugs were found hidden inside, including:

2,155g of cannabis

65g of ‘Ice’

5g of ketamine

360g of Ecstasy tablets, and

multiple lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps

They also confiscated 1,310g of Erimin-5 tablets and 700g of tampered milk tea sachets believed to contain more drugs.

CNB said the cannabis alone would be enough to feed the addiction of 307 abusers.

Singaporeans warned not to consume unknown products

CNB highlighted that the case demonstrated how syndicates could tamper with food and beverage products to hide drugs and evade enforcement actions.

Superintendent Aaron Tang, Director of Intelligence Division, said CNB would spare no effort in launching well-timed operations to prevent these drugs from contaminating society.

We will also carry out our duty to prevent unscrupulous offenders from enticing the unsuspecting public and youths to consume these drugs.

CNB also reminded people not to consume any unknown products as they never know what they can contain.

Drugs have no place in Singapore

In attempts to evade the CNB, syndicates have adopted increasingly creative strategies to conceal their drugs.

Thankfully, the authorities work tirelessly to nab them and foil their attempts.

In our fight against drug crimes, members of the public can also contribute by making reports to CNB by calling 1800-325-6666 or at https://go.gov.sg/efeedback2cnb if they have any drug-related information.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CNB Drug Free SG on Facebook.